Children are in for a memorable summer holiday, as favourtite pay-TV platform, StarTimes, has lined up entertaining and educating content for their enjoyment.

Available for kids and teens this holiday are fun channels like Toonami, Jim Jam, DreamWorks, ST Kids, Cbeebies, Baby TV, Da Vinci and Nickelodeon, which are full of magical moments, catering to their insatiable appetite. Kids are further invited to spend the summer vacation with the best of animation shows including Lego City Adventures, Spongebob Squarepants, The Casagrandes and ALVINNN! And of course, the Chipmunks!

On Baby TV, new episodes of Egg Band start this August. Playing ‘Pirates’ is always fun, who doesn’t want to find a treasure chest? Three girl pirates on a pirate ship explore new lands and solve puzzles and riddles in order to find the treasure chest. The treasure chest is always filled with fun objects for having a party!

On Toonami, Batman the Animated series airs every Wednesday at 7am. Vowing to avenge the senseless murder of his wealthy parents, the millionaire playboy, Bruce Wayne secretly assumes his crime-fighting alter ego, Batman, and devotes his life to wiping out lawlessness in Gotham City. On Cbeebies, Down On The Farm airs at 3.30pm. Pop star, JB Gill and farmer, Storm Huntley explore what happens on farms, from livestock to harvesting, as well as where food comes from and how it’s grown. The team learns how a sheep’s fleece is turned into a ball of wool, how apple crisps are made and what happens on dairy farms. This includes a look at how children around the country are getting involved in planting, farming and caring for animals.

On DreamWorks channel, All Hail King Julien airs weekdays at 6am and weekends at 9am. Everyone’s favorite lemur, King Julien, brings back the party with Mort, Maurice, and Clover in fun-filled adventures in Madagascar! ST Kids channel brings Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles weekdays at 4.30pm. Also on ST Kids, Panda and Little Mole airs weekdays at 5pm. For kids who enjoy cooking, Cbeebies airs My World Kitchen at 4.40pm. Children from around the world share some of their favourite recipes from a wide range of cuisines, showcasing the amazing dishes that are on offer.

