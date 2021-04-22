From Fred Itua, Abuja

Make A Difference Initiative and Men Against Rape Foundation have taken their campaign against Sexual and Domestic violence a notch higher by organising a Karaoke, cum Art Night in Abuja to raise awareness against the menace, recruit more campaigners and empower survivors.

Speaking to set the tone for the night, Executive Director of the organisations, Lemmy Ughegbe said the occasion was to celebrate women, raise awareness about the rising evil of sexual and domestic violence and help raise money to provide psychosocial and legal support for survivors.

Ughegbe urged government and people of good will to do more to provide financial and psychosocial support to survivors of sexual and domestic violence because of the grave trauma they may have to deal with for a lifetime.

He took pride to exhibit and auction the art works of a survivor, Ms. Anne Ekwutosi Okwuosa whom the organisations have been working with to find her voice and become the best version of herself after coming out of an abusive marriage.

In her own remarks, Ms. Anne Okwuosa thanked Make A Difference Initiative and Men Against Rape for helping her find her path and giving her a platform at the Karaoke Night to share her story, sell her art work and earn some money.

She said although women get into marital relationships with the hope of making a happy home, they must not remain in an abusive marriages that could end up costing them their lives.

She called on government to raise support for all survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

Another survivor, Ms.. Caroline Ameh, an Abuja based journalist thanked MAD for doing so much to support survivors.

She urged religious bodies and government especially the Ministry of Women Affairs to join hands with Men Against Rape and Make A Difference Initiative to provide more support and empowerment to survivors.

She said she remained in an abuse marital relationship for nine years because she was financially helpless.