A recent visit to a private hospital for personal check-up opened my eyes to an almost unusual situation. I noticed that 70 per cent of the male outpatients that came to the hospital that day went to a consulting room which had a bold sign above the door frame inscribed with the word, ‘urologist’ in capital letters.

That room was obviously busy, and out of curiosity I asked a nurse why several men were going into it. From her response, I realised that the high number of men going to that consulting were suffering from erectile dysfunction (ED). Kudos to the few men who sought for proper medical disgnosis, instead of resorting to all manner of sexual performance enhancement drugs and substances. It is high time people understand why men discuss other issues but keep their sexual challenge a top secret.

Management of men’s inadequacy in the other room has been a contentious issue over the years. It is one factor that devastates a woman’s heart, whether she is married or in a consensual relationship. Erectile dysfunction often leads to adultery and creates irreconcilable differences especially in marriages. The situation similarly brings shame to the man who cannot perform and the woman who strays without covering her husband’s inadequacy. For this reason, in order to cover their inadequacy, most men resort to self-medication and the use of performance enhamcing drugs and other substances that are supposed to produce the same effect. Sex enhancing drugs and substances come as tablets, liquids, teas, injections and traditional bitters that are readily available.

These enhancers are sold freely at the drinking joints, malls and other open places, to both the high and low, by sales boys and girls who throng such places. One recent evening, I had an outing with some friends at a watering hole along the airport road in Lagos, where we ate smoked fish. As we sat chatting, laughing and awaiting the arrival of the delicacies and drinks we ordered, a witty boy with bleached-skin came over to our table to market some vitamin drugs. He spoke for two seconds and discovered he did not get rapt attention from us. Next, he moved close to Henry, one of us on the table and whispered into his ears. Henry then raised his voice to announce that the boy was selling erectile enhancing drugs. The boy looked at me and said, ‘Madam, you can also buy for Oga.’ Mischievous Henry then engaged him in a discussion on how the drug/enhancer works. A naïve boy who was empowered by another inexperienced mind could not convince us and was dismissed from our table. He moved to another table to try his luck.

Research studies have proved that erectile dysfunction is a major problem among men. Medical science has developed ways of managing the problem. There is need for couples to work togther in such situations. Lifestyle modifications, dietary changes, relevant exercises and intentional pursuit if general happiness are known to help.

It needs to be stated that penetration is not the only way for expressio of sexual feelings. There are times when pressing the mumu-buttons, touching the erotic zones could achieve some mad romantic vibes and the couple would hold unto that for the pleasures.

Men, who have ED and have chosen to play the ‘hide and seek game’ please know that such disposition only worsens the situation. You don’t solve a problem by ignoring it. Go and see a doctor, particularly a urologist who is an expert in medical matters that affect the urinary system.

If you choose to adopt self-help and use all manner of sex enhancement drugs and substances, you could be endangering your life without knowing it. A story was told of a man who chose the route of self-help after discovering his sexual performance inadequacy. This man had a concoction prepared for him, which he hid in a compartment in the dashboard of his car. As story went, he would take a gulp of the liquid substance, put it back in the compartment and not long after his “staff of office” would be ready for business in the other room and Oga would give a good performance. Then one day, his 13-year-old son got into his car and drank some of the stuff, not knowing what it was meant for. When the chemical substance hit the target like Ukraine’s missile that sank the Moskva, a Russian warship, the young teenager’s ‘junior’ stood at attention and refused to stand-at-ease for two days. On interrogation, the poor boy confessed that he drank what his father used to drink which was hidden in the car. He was rushed to a near-by hospital where a doctor made ‘junior’ obey the order to stand-at-ease with appropriate muscle relaxing medication. The lesson and moral of the incident is that sex enhancing drugs and substances have grave potention to caue death. Men lecherous men have died in hotels while doin illegal duty. Some have also died at in the course of discharging legitimate conjugal duty, under the influence of sex enhancement drugs and substances, which were not taking with moderation or under medical guide by a doctor.

Well, most men who experience poor erection and use enhancers does not enjoy the embarrassing situation either, because that is the number one ego of a man. The main reason men should take care of themselves emotionally, spiritually and otherwise. A man could have health challenges in the groin and not be aware of the problem. For instance, a man who was very active during his younger years, could begin decline with time due to various reasons. When he begins to make it frequently to the bathroom, or taking time to empty his bladder, or producing less semen, gaining unnecessary weight or other changes to his physique, there is need to see a medical practitioner because a number of common sexual and reproductive health condition can develop at any state and age of a man.

But truth be told, there is nothing that creates happy moment, fulfilling and exciting as when a woman is seriously heated up by her man under lock and key before day breaks. Such men enjoy memorable breakfast in the morning; laughter and goodwill all the day long. It was once reported that a couple had unknown guest in the middle of the night and the armed robbers tied the man down because they wanted to rape his wife after scampering their house . In that threatening situation, the woman was commanded to strip herself, which she did against her will but because of the fear of the unknown, her husband encouraged her to please the robbers. A soon as the young man mounted her, she screamed with joy and asked for more while her husband watched in pains. When the dust settled, her husband asked why she screamed and asked for more sex with an armed robber when she should have cried and pleaded for mercy. She said, it was like fire, fuller, stronger and more satisfying. In her words, “I have never had such experience in my life even with you, it was like fire.” This led to their separation as she realized she was missing real action.

Dearest Men, please if you have erectile dysfunction, instead of consuming enhancers, discuss with your woman, see a doctor and save your life. So many have died before their time and their imaginary enemies were blamed for death caused by misuse or abuse of sex enhancement drugs and substances.