Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday will never quit her marriage because of infidelity; rather she would stay back and fight for what she loves.

In an encounter with Saturday Sun, the curvy actress said, “First of all, God won’t give me a cheating partner and if eventually he cheats, it is never enough for me to leave my marriage. I do not support cheating because no woman wants to share her husband, but these are things that one cannot control. Men are polygamous by nature. If I see signs, I would have a heart-to-heart talk with him and also adjust my ways. I know humans cannot be satisfied but I have to keep doing my best. There are a lot of attractive females everywhere, so it takes the grace of God for a man to stay faithful to a woman. However, the only situation that will make me pack my load and leave is when a man hits me.”

Nkechi, who has recently been flaunting her lover on social media, says further that she is not scared of home breakers. “Me, afraid of home wreckers? Never! Let them come and break us now. Is it that easy to break a home? Well, we both don’t have skeletons in our cupboards; that’s why we are simply doing us and minding our businesses. Social media doesn’t scatter relationships; it’s the lies that partners tell themselves that scatter it. Diggers can dig all they want, we have no nothing to hide.”

