Nollywood actress, Mary John, has bemoaned her fate as a curvy, well-endowed lady.

Indeed, the single mother of one is tired of men staring at her lustfully while pretending to love her genuinely. Hear her: “For the kind of body I have, men are always all over me. But due to determination and the drive I have, I know what I want; so I wave off all the temptations. Many men were coming for the (curvy) body not because they were in love with me. But as an experienced woman, I should know what I want, so I stood my grounds.”

Still on her challenges, Ms. John recalls an embarrassing moment she had recently. “I have lots of ugly experiences with these men. But the most recent one happened when I was walking on the road one day and men started taking pictures of my butts. They were shouting and pointing at my butts. But no problem, I’m used to it,” she stated.

On her kind of man, the Bayelsa Sate indigene avows that responsible, respectful and God-fearing men turn her on. She, however, added that uptight men who think they own the world are a turn off for her. “A man who does not understand that a woman too can be busy is a turn off. Some men are so insecure that when ladies don’t take their calls, they conclude that such women are with other men. A jealous man is a big turn off for me,” the actress said.