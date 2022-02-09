“Dear Prof. Uzorma, the miracles I received after the use of your oil are very fascinating. They are too many but let me share a few of them. I ordered your oil in January this year. I did all that you asked me to do with it and I discovered that the wicked people going against my family: the male one was rescued from committing suicide and he became humbled, the female one has not seen her husband’s compound for some time now, three others have apologized to us for their hatred. One of my child who graduated eight years ago secured a good job without writing any application; two others are on the verge of getting theirs too. God has proven his power to us through you. I thank you so much, sir.”

– Mr. Joe, 08063615355. (This testimony is republished)

“On the 12th day of December, 2021, I contacted you on your phone number 09065864318 and asked that you assist me solve the problem of sudden or accidental death that has bedevilled my family. We do not get old in my family and, in fact, it has become an age-long issue. This problem has taken us to many places, all to no avail. However, someone introduced you to me and I called you for help and God answered me through the use of your anointing oil. Glory be to God, after praying with your oil on the 16th day of January this year, at about 1:48 AM (midnight), I saw in my dream a mighty black goat and dog discussing about the condition of our family and how they have been asked to pack out of their domain. The two domestic animals were discussing on how they have tormented us for years and now they have been asked to quit immediately. The goat and dog were in a hurry to pack out of what they regarded as their ancestral homes. Though before contacting you, my younger brother was at the point of death, while the prayer was going on, I anointed him as instructed. When I woke up from the dream very early in the morning, I went outside only to see a dead black dog in my compound. I took it and burnt it with fire. Thereafter, my sick younger brother became healed and has gone back to Lagos. My prayers are still going on and I just decided to share this testimony with you…” (Names and contact withheld)

Oga Prof, God has done it for us in a manner that we did not expect. I was sent out of my husband’s family for something I did not do. For 12 years, I was very afraid of life, crying and complaining here and there. I visited all manner of prophets and juju priests, all to no avail. I became very worried, until my younger sister, who also received her own miracle through the oil you sent, introduced me to your column. I have been reading it and did not take you seriously in view of my experience. However, I reluctantly decided to order your oil and prayed with it, and things started happening in my husband’s home.

The woman who accused me of killing my husband’s brother and adultery started confessing that I was innocent of the accusation. She asked them under serious divine torture to bring me back to the family. t happened as a miracle that I was invited and when I went I saw things that I cannot explain here. Nobody knew that the woman was committing adultery with my husband, too. She confessed all of that and strange things happened to her. In fact, I have been recalled and I am living in peace now with my family. My younger sister that introduced me to you also got the oil and she used it for her marriage case and today a day has been fixed for her wedding. I thank you so much.

(Names and contact withheld)

In line with the evolution of the concept of demons, it is interesting to see how analogous the original and primary concept of the term is with our modern notion of spirit. Being an ethereal but manifest force is the primary characteristic of demons as we view them today. According to the New International Dictionary of the New Testament Theology, Empedocles believed that “demon was a separate spiritual being, not the psyche which accompanied a man from birth (Brown, 1979, Vol. I P. 450). This idea destroys demonic possession.

It is also fascinating to see that Plato’s students classified some demons as the disembodied spirits of the dead. Many Christians believe that ghosts are demonic entities and this will support that theory.

In one of my books, titled “Comparative Philosophy of the New Age,” I did mention how ghosts and demons can interact but not of the category. There are demons and they are interested in manifesting pain in the lives of those who profess Christ.

From profound spiritual-cum-theological research, I came to the full conviction that demons are not disembodied spirits of the pre-adamite race.

The notion that influenced the above school of thought is pure mental conjecture. The only created beings revealed to have existed before the creation of man are angels. Though the rigid distinction between “angel and spirit” which this theory demands is questionable since scripture refers to angels as spirits as is evident in Psalm 104:4; Heb. 1:14. The Bible sometimes uses the term “angel” for the spirit of man as you can see in Matt. 18:10 and Acts 12:15.

The classical Greek meaning of the term “demons” denoting “the good spirit of the departed men of the golden age” as in Hesiod philosophy is at variance with the constant-cum-uniform New Testament of the word. In the words of Merill Funger, “The word ‘demon,’ like other distinctive biblical words in Greek, was divinely moulded through the pre-Christian centuries for its unique New Testament usage. To use its originally pagan concepts as the basis of a theory is totally unwarranted.”

The great Jewish historian Josephus was of the view that demons “are the spirit of the wicked that enter into men that are alive.”

Demons are not the spirits of the deceased men. This theory is apparently a reflection of the Greek philosophy and not in profound tandem with the Bible. On the other hand, demons are not the unnatural offspring of angels and ante-diluvian women. The reasons are obvious based on two premises. Premise one is that “the sons of God” of Genesis 6:2 are fallen angels who had intercourse with mortal women, producing a mongrel race, partly human and partly angelic, called Nephilim in Hebrew (fallen one) rendered “giants.”

The above refers “not so much on human size and strength, but to the Greek gegeness (earth born) and is used for the mythical titans, who were partly of celestial and partly of terrestrial origin.

“ That these ‘sons of God’ were angels and not ‘godly Sethites,’ as some scholars maintain, is supported by the uniform use of the term in the Old Testament, where it appears restricted to angelic beings (Job 1:6, 2:1, 38:7).”

The first premise of the above theory seems established; the second is mere supposition in the face of the silence of the revelation. It is mere speculation to imagine that the monstrous offspring of fallen angels and corrupt pre-flood women became disembodied spirits or demons after their bodies were destroyed in the deluge. “That the fallen angels who thus sinned were consigned to Tartarus is revealed in the New Testament (2 Peter 2: 4-9, Jude 1: 6,7), but the fate of their mongrel offspring is not told in scripture.

To say demon possession is merely a superstitious explanation of certain diseases is to say the least an abomination in the entire spectrum of my spiritual voyage. Such illusory concept does not and cannot be true. There are demons and they are unconfined fallen angels. In view of the Bible’s silence regarding the origin of demons, the best supported deduction from biblical hints, is that demons are fallen angels.