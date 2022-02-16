“Dear Prof, I would be glad if you publish this testimony, to the glory of God. It was about two months ago, a group of men working with me turned against me because the new commander was from their part of the country.

Their plan was to remove me from what I originally initiated; the conspiracy was so high that some officers were even involved. Serious sacrifices were made to the extent that two rams were sacrificed in order to remove me.

They also embarked on vicious calumny and scandalized my name and, as a result, I was removed from my position. When I contacted Prof. Nathan, and told him what I was going through, he quickly recommended the use of the oil as a solution to my problem. I ordered the oil and followed the entire instructions given to me. After the prayer, things started happening.

The management called me and told me that they had looked into the issue and discovered that it would not work and that I should go back to my former position. They also observed that, within one month, a lot of money was lost.

Many things happened after the prayer, which time and space may not allow me to explain. I was recalled and I have seen great changes in my life, physically, financially, and spiritually. Since I have been reading this column, my life has changed. Prof, keep doing us good and may God bless you. The oil is real. I am a witness.”

– Mr. Ibe, 08173147205 (This testimony is republished)

“Good afternoon, sir, and happy new week. I’m the fellow that called you a few months ago and complained about my condition, which I found very deplorable, and that of my three daughters that have graduated for years without jobs and husbands. We have been praying for them but it appeared that God was silent. My business was dead and everything was going down, until I read some testimonies in your column and finally contacted you for help. After everything, you advised that I should order some bottles of your oil for my three unmarried daughters.

“When I did, they observed your prayers and waited for a while as was instructed by you. I must confess to you that, after the prayer, God did marvelous things for us. My first daughter who was abandoned by her suitor came back one night with jubilation and informed me that her suitor was ready to consummate everything about their marriage. My three daughters have all settled in their various homes with their husbands and my business has been revitalized. I’m a happy man now, as God has used you to wipe away my tears. God bless you, sir.”

– Mr. James E.A., [email protected]

“For some personal reasons, don’t publish my contact, please. I read your work in the newspaper and never believed it, but at a point my wife urged me to try and order the oil over a problem that has defied every medical attention within and outside Nigeria. I am not a Nigerian but I am here on a foreign mission. I finally listened to my wife and we got the oil from Professor Uzorma, who sent the oil to us and gave us instructions on how to use it. The one he asked me to drink did wonders in my life such that I became afraid. I had a serious running stomach after using it and I discovered that I was passing out something that looked greenish in colour. After three days, it stopped and that was the end of the illness that had consumed a lot of money. I am happy to be here; my punishment has become a source of serious blessing to me. (Names and contact withheld)

When Lucifer rebelled and introduced sin into a previously sinless universe, he drew with him a great number of lower celestial beings (Matt. 25:41, Rev. 12 :4). These demons, according to the word of God, are free to roam the heavens under their leader prince, who became Satan, also called Beelzebub prince of demons”(Matt. 12:24) “Satan and his angels” (Matt. 25:41) and “the dragon…and his angels”(Rev. 12:7).

For those philosophers and sceptics who are of the view that the doctrines and belief in demons are merely the creation of superstition and imagination and that the whole idea of demonism belongs to the world of fairytales and folklore, and not to the sphere of Christian theology, I wish to remind you once again that you are already carried into “Babylon” the abode of destruction.

I have always emphasized that the idea that Satan does not exist is a serious form of demonic manipulation designed to awaken the coarse-cum-carnal consciousness of the finite mortal, with the resultant effect of damnation.

Verily I say to anyone with this kind of demented mentality of Satanism, you have strayed into bondage. The basis of this exposition is to reawaken the divine consciousness of Christ in you. This is an age of phenomenal progress in man’s conquest of the universe. Awestruck observers are flocking to the altars erected by science to revere human development and achievements in the realm of science.

Meanwhile, the divine altars (of God) are forsaken as naturalism in theology threatens to eliminate the supernatural from everyday thought and life. The situation is apparently ironical to Christians who see God permitting man to achieve feats bordering on the miraculous.

Why should any become sceptical and apathetic toward religious supernaturalism at a time when science is demonstrating how “close” the natural and the supernatural can be?

The word of God is very clear and attests to the reality of evil supernaturalism through the carrier of Satan and his myriads of helpers called demons or evil spirits, as is evident in Luke 10:17, 20. Satan is presented as Lucifer, the first and the most creature of God, who subsequently sinned (Isa. 14:12, Exodus 28:11). In his rebellion, Lucifer drew a multitude of angels with him and became “Satan” a Hebrew word meaning “oppose” or adversary.”

The arch-deceiver Satan reigns over an organized kingdom of darkness, yes, organized in deep opposition to the kingdom of God. This opposition crystallizes in connection with man and God’s purpose for him upon the earth; the angels who followed Satan’s minions.

The scripture not only presents a full-orbed picture of Satan’s past, present and future, it further reveals the role of demons as Satan’s powerful helpers in his opposition to God and man.

On the other hand, the position of the Bible is very clear on the position of Lucifer and his empire of demon-forces. Lucifer the first of angels was created to have dominion over the earth (Job 38:1-7, Ezekiel 28:11-19). Satan was exalted and sinless before he rebelled and brought judgment and chaos upon the earth.

The Old Testament is completely replete with demonological phenomena because, since the fall of man in the great Garden of Eden, God’s saints have been the object of Satanic attack.