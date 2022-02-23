“I thought it was a joke but it finally happened. I had many problems, including serious sickness that made me spend money, enemies here and there, but God has answered me through the use of the oil sent to me by Professor Uzorma. A few days after the prayer, the chief among the evil people troubling me gave way. By the grace of God, I now have all-round healing, and a man who was owing me for four years, who nevertheless refused to pay, finally showed up and paid me. My enemies are now showing concern so much so that it has amazed me. Above all, I am now enjoying excellent prayer and dream life. The miracle also affected my wife’s office. Where she is working, there was a serious problem but she was not affected at all. In fact, a lot of amazing things happened to me and my family after using the oil. God bless you sir.”

“My brother, all I can say is, glory be to God for using your oil in helping me to locate my missing bone. People thought I would never get married but, after using your oil and praying with it, God sent me my husband in a miraculous way. I’m so happy that it happened so soon and all my family members who mocked me before are now thanking God and saying good things about me. God is great, my daddy. Time may not permit me to explain how it happened, but all I can say is, thank you, God, for using your instrument to do this.”

“Prof, my name is Mrs. Ngozi from Enugu State. God has done it in my life and family once again. For over six months, I have greatly suffered losses in my business. Nothing worked for us. I had given up hope before our Rev. Father introduced me to your column; I read it four weeks ago and urgently ordered for your anointing oil. We had goods in the shop but could not sell any due to serious attacks by some enemies; we did not know that our close neighbour had used witchcraft powers to lock up our business, out of envy. When we got the oil and anointed our shop, the following day, we noticed some strange movement inside the safe-cupboard that made us run outside for a while. To cut the story short, the person responsible for all that came to our salesgirls and confessed being responsible and further inquired from her to know the native doctor or spiritualist that helped us destroy her charms. Since then, sir, we have returned to our normal condition of selling without ceasing. Thanks a lot and may God continue to bless you.”

“Dear Prof. thanks a million times for the oil I received from you. The good Lord has answered my prayers. I anointed my house as you instructed me. The following day, we saw four dead black cats in my sitting room. The same day, my wife was healed of the sickness that defied every medication. Thanks a lot, my Prof. May God be praised.

The arch-deceiver, Satan, reigns over an organized kingdom of darkness, yes, organized in deep opposition to the kingdom of God. This opposition crystallizes in connection with man and God’s purpose for him upon the earth; the angels who followed Satan’s minions. The scripture not only presents a full-orbed picture of Satan’s past, present and future, it further reveals the role of demons as Satan powerful helpers in his opposition to God and man.

On the other hand, the position of the Bible is very clear on the position of Lucifer and his empire of forces-demons. Lucifer the first of angels was created to have dominion over the earth (Job 38:1-7, Ezekiel 28:11-19). Satan was exalted and sinless before he rebelled and brought judgment and chaos upon the earth. The Old Testament is completely replete with demonological phenomena because, since the fall of man in the great Garden of Eden, God’s saints have been the object of satanic attacks.

In the New Testament, there is an overwhelming evidence of the existence of demons. The ministry of Christ Jesus exposed them in a higher way such that he expelled them with divine authority. I will continue to infer that the concept that demons do not exist is a product of demonism infused by the arch-deceiver, Satan, in order to hoodwink the earthman. As one of his chief and prime purposes is to make evil appear as good in order to enable him advance his ignoble-cum-nefarious manipulations on people of God, nevertheless, man must be saved. The crimes, atrocities and immoralities of ancient and modern society point to the fact that there are evil spirits that take possession of men’s minds and bodies and thus drive them to wickedness or depravity as is evident in (Romans 1:24-32).

Some men believe in Satan and demons simply by experience; yes, because of constant attacks of the enemy, my close friend who studied philosophy with me, who at the same time never shared in the belief of satanic forces, woke up to the Christian belief and spiritual responsibility of satanic belief consequent upon spiritual attack he received. Don’t allow yourself to learn from such bitter experience.

Nothing in this life happens ordinarily. The actions of the drunkard, the criminal, the libertine, the psychically and emotionally disturbed, the dope addict, the gambler and suicidal person (John 8:44, Luke 22:3) are often caused by influences beyond mental or physical injury or disease. The strongest evidence outside the Bible that wicked and unclean spiritual agencies can enslave their victims and drive them to self-destruction is provided by people who deliberately plunge into evil fully aware of the disastrous consequences.

People who dabble in the occult and in magical arts are recklessly flirting with demonism.

Ancient pagan practices find their counterpart in today’s spiritistic activities and psychical research. So many church leaders that are possessed abound and they use demonic powers in working “miracles.” Today, the altars of demons are thickly sited on various altars of God using some men and women to advance the works of Satan in the place of God. Moses warned Israel of the dangers of occultism as the nation prepared to enter Canaan, where-energized practices flourished as is evident in Deuteronomy 19:9-13.

The Bible book of Deuteronomy 19:1-13 is very explicit on the issue of human sacrifice, divination, soothsaying, augury, sorcery and other related esoteric-cum-demonic practices that flourished in ancient Israel and still flourish in our present-day society.

In the world of matter, energy space and time, the evil forces are in motion. Their aim is to deceive many and dominate them by using their bodies as centres for demonic experiment. This ignoble principles initiated by evil powers (demons among men) have truly assisted those whose psychic bodies are playgrounds for such experiment of evil in the world of man to help in the advancement of one evil or the other.

One of such evils is the art of human sacrifice, which is seen as an abomination before the good God of creation. Human sacrifice to appease an angry deity (demon) was a particularly loathsome practice of Israel’s neighbours, the Ammonites. They presented their children as a fire offering to the god of Molech, a cruel form of worship that displayed all marks of Satan.