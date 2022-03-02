“This is to testify to the glory of God regarding the miracle that occurred through the use of the oils I ordered from Prof. Uzorma when my son was under severe attack of some evil forces. This demonic attack resulted in uncontrollable diarrhea, vomiting and severe fever, to the extent that doctors lost control of them all.

When I contacted you, I was consequently advised to order some bottles of your oil for his immediate healing. I did not as a matter of fact delay for a second in ordering the oils because I had been reading a lot of testimonies from your column. My little son was at the point of death by the time the oil arrived and I was afraid of losing my son.

“His whole body was very cold and ‘lifeless,’ only his head was warm. I rubbed the oil on him immediately as was directed and lay him on the bed and kept a close watch on him. Barely 15 minutes after I had applied the oils on him, to my greatest amazement, my little son jumped up and started playing. It happened on Saturday morning and, by the end of the day, the whole sickness became a thing of the past.

“Those who saw him on Saturday and later saw how he was jumping up and playing in the church on Sunday morning started asking me the secret behind the miracle. I shared my testimonies with them and they glorified God with me. Prof, God is greatly and mightily using you in this generation to save lives.”

– Pst. C.C. Nelson, 08061559716

“Prof, I am truly surprised at how God used only two bottles of your oil to deal with those who connived to take away my property. The only land I inherited from my late father was to be taken away by some rich men in my kindred. They have the money and the contacts, so they forged an agreement paper claiming that my father sold the land to them some years back. Some people from my community knew it was a lie but could not talk for fear; the only man that spoke out was killed mysteriously.

“So, everybody decided to be silent and, being the only male child of my father, I was made to face the greatest trial of my time. Well, a friend of mine who has been reading you introduced me to your column. When I read some awful testimonies, I decided to contact you. Upon ordering your oil, together with the prayer, things started unfolding for good. Already, they took me to court and arranged two false witnesses against me. During the prayer, we went to the court and one of the false witnesses appeared and as he was telling lies, he slumped and was rushed to the hospital, he died the next day.

“The other witness refused to come to court for fear too. The main man who was sponsoring them had total paralysis a few months ago. In fact, all those involved started dying and having problems one by one. A few weeks ago, they called me and handed the land over to me. To God be the glory.”

(Names and contacts withheld).

“Greetings, my dear Prof. I must confess that I saw significant changes after using your oil, which I ordered to pray for my friends who are in search for employment in the university. After using the oil as directed, the main person who for a long time kept me at arm’s length started welcoming me. He has given me due attention and has promised to help.

– Mr. Daniel

In the world of matter, energy space and time, the evil forces are in motion. Their aim is to deceive many and dominate them by using their bodies as centres for demonic experiment. This ignoble principles initiated by evil powers (Demons Among Men) have truly assisted those whose psychic bodies are playgrounds for such experiment of evil in the world of man to help in the advancement of one evil or the other.

One of such evils is the art of human sacrifice, which is seen as an abomination before the good God of creation. Human sacrifice to appease an angry deity (demon) was particularly loathsome practice of Israel’s neighbours the Ammonites. They presented their children as a fire offering to the god of Molech, a cruel form of worship that displays all marks of Satan.

Today in Nigeria, the act of human sacrifice is threatening our values to the extent that our youths are swayed by the spirit of human sacrifice to advance evil in our society. They want to make money at all cost and this is one of the evil ways of destroying our youths. I shall soon devote some articles on this topic and by the grace of God it shall be a point of contact to the freedom of many.

There are various occult practices that enable some initiates to pass through the fire. This occult-cum-demonic practice flourished in ancient Egypt, Babylon, Tibet and Jerusalem. The case of Jerusalem was about 712 BC, during the reign of Manasseh. It should be emphasized here that Manasseh was a master in the craft of esotericism in Egypt, Persia and Babylon as a result it was very easy for him to rebel against God, which enabled him to build demonic altars in the land of Judah for the worship of demons operating as “planetary spirits” recognized in the Bible as “host of heaven” evident in 2 Chronicles 33:1-13.

The holy book reports, “So Manasseh made Judah and the inhabitants of Jerusalem to err and to become worse than the heathen, whom the Lord has destroyed before the children of Israel. And the Lord spoke to Manasseh and to his people, but they would not hearken” (2 Chronicle 33:9,10).

From the forgoing biblical verdict, one can infer that Manasseh and his cohorts acting under the demonic instruction of evil powers were solely convinced that the so-called “great powers of the occult” could help them overcome the great power of God and his wrath; just the same way some people are thinking in our present-day world. Manasseh refused to hearken to the voice of God when he was warned and because he trusted in the bogus powers of Satan and evil forces.

The Bible concludes “Wherefore the Lord brought upon them the captain of the host of the king of Assyria, which took Manasseh among the thorns, and bound him with fetters, and carried him to Babylon” 2 Chronicles 33:11. There is no power in any realm of this great and wonderful universe that can help anyone whether great or small whenever God decides to deal with the person with his wrath.

Let this serve as a great lesson to our so-called leaders, political, religious and other aspects of leadership one may find himself in. There is no power that can set you free and you become free indeed, except the great and supreme power of the great God.

Any leader who trusts in the power of the occult or any secret society to hoodwink and destroy people should know that, in the days of God’s wrath, such powers shall flee the presence of the great God, as his royal command shall finally lead to the rustication of such powers.

What happened to Manasseh should serve as a lesson to our leaders and to the entire human race that if the Lord is with you, you are blessed, even if all the evil powers on earth be against you, you shall be more than a winner, but woe to you when the Lord is against you, even if all men and the entire occult powers are for you, you must definitely be carried into Babylon the abode of destruction.

If you are a member of any secret society (I will not mention names), it means that you are already in captivity in the city of Babylon. Only Christ can set you free.