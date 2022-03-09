“Dear Prof, your God is indeed a great God. I have been jobless for years and you gave me your oil to pray with. I did as you instructed me…so many things happened to me but the truth is that I got the job and was asked to resume officially on the very day that was my birthday. This is very symbolic, my brother. I believe in the efficacy of the oil and the prayer. It was a miracle I never expected. To God be the glory.

“My testimony should be published but not with my details. I did as you instructed me with your oil and my father’s second wife, who held my first daughter not to get married, confessed and something I may not explain happened to her till now. Though you asked me to pray for her and still anoint her with the oil for her freedom, but I did not because I want her to suffer for a while. Again, I want my daughter to be married before I pray for her. Last week, we did her traditional marriage and she is now happy; I have done the prayer as you instructed me on her. Things are happening in my family. God is great.” (Names and contacts withheld)

Another aspect of esoteric manipulation, which the scripture spoke against, is DIVINATION. Divination is an occult practice of using evil forces to manipulate and investigate the unknown in order to be equated with past, present and the future information. (Divination) of either the past, present and future is also called soothsaying, which is purely and practically against God’s holiness.

In inspirational divination, the medium is under the direct influence or control of some higher demonic powers within the earth occult kingdom. The same is true of the modern spiritistic séance. The spiritistic agent claims to access esoteric information from either the deceased or any demonic image and is called a “medium,” which in Hebrew language means “one making inquiry of a divining demon or necromancer,” which in Hebrew means “one seeking among the dead.”

Different paraphernalia are required for the art of divination, which include, images, occult mirror, cola nut, beads, cards, livers and intestine, dead men or slaughtered beasts and precious stones, to mention but a few.

These and much more could be used for serious invocation. If an image is used as point of contact, at a point, if the image of a higher master of the occult is involved he could install the life energy of the cosmic forces into the image to generate life energy; at this point, the image could speak in the altar or sanctum of the guru.

I wish to inform my readers here that the image of the antihrist the beast will speak at last to the earthmen as is recorded thus,“And he deceiveth them that dwell on the earth, by the means of those miracles which he had power to do. And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed” Rev. 13:14, 15.

In higher esoteric or occult sciences, it is taught that whenever a higher grandmaster or any mystic guru that has received the highest initiation of having direct contact with Satan installs the “Life Energy of the Cosmic Forces” into an image as stated above, the archdeceiver Satan will project power into such image, as a result, such image could talk, heal, and relate to people simultaneously with advanced astro-metaphysical hypnotic powers, hence, such image could be worshiped. The demonic image is assumed to be “God in the image form”.

There is an advanced esoteric method in which the image via the energy essence could speak and do things that may marvel many; this is even very common among some traditional healers. They use images that can speak and reveal hidden things to anyone who consults such powers.

To this end, so many images are being worshiped, used for divination in different secret societies today. The scripture warned against this in Deuteronomy 5:8-9. There are different forms of divination practiced in the world today. For instance, graphology is an art of occult divination used by some modern scholars to achieve a particular purpose. Yes, through the art of extrasensory perception (ESP), the evil forces could aid the graphologist to discover the characters, interest, weaknesses, etc., of an individual through his or her handwriting.

I wish to further state here that palmistry is another form of divination used by some agents of darkness to dominate people. The art of geomancy, physiognomy, tarot-cards and shadow-reading, to mention but a few, are various forms of divination used by many in the occult world.

Astrology is another form of divination used by the evil forces to dominate many. I have taken my time in many of my publications to talk of the negative aspects of astrology. But suffice it to say that the use of this aspect of esoteric science to control one’s fate is induced by higher esoteric powers in nature. This astro-metaphysical process of observing time originated in the ancient Babylon through the esoteric forces of Abra Melin.

It was highly practiced also in Egypt, India, China, Tibet, Assyria, Persia and Israel, to mention a few; through this process of star-gazing (astrology), higher psychic beings operating as “planetary spirits” usually assist the astrologer via unconscious level to prognosticate or anticipate the interactions between various planets in their heavenly houses in accordance with the zodiac signs, in order to counter-balance the magic effects and nurture benevolent aspects.

Be informed that astrology is called “the oldest science.” Its origin goes back to the dawn of time, to the creation of the sun and the earth and the other planets. Astrology is the study of the positions and movements of astronomical (heavenly) bodies, in particular, the sun, moon and planets and their supposed effects on life and events on earth.

However, the major branches of astrology as practiced today are: Natal Astrology, which is the science of personality. Mundane Astrology, which is the science of business and world affairs. Astro-meterology, which is the astrology of weather prediction; and Synastry Astrology, which is the science of interpersonal affairs.

The origin of astrology has been lost far back in history but reference was made to it as far back as the first written records of the human race. There is clear evidence in history that astrology was studied among the ancient Egyptians, Hindus, Chinese, Etruscans, and the Chaldeans. The Chaldeans are credited with the origin of astrology in a primitive form as far back as 3000B.C.

Earliest man hunted for his food, sought a place of comfort, looked up into the night sky fall of stars and wondered. Soon he began to notice that there was a pattern to the heavens. For periods of time, stars could be found in above the same place each night. Then after more time, some of these ‘stars’ and planets moved into different positions. It wasn’t long before man began to notice that the sun and moon seemed to have something to do with sunlight and darkness, warm and cold, rain and snow. The more intelligent even noted that the shape of the moon corresponded with their emotions and moods. As man the hunter was joined by man the gatherer, a primitive farmer began to depend on the regularity of the sun to bring seasons where crops could grow best.