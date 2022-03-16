“It was indeed the working of the Holy Spirit and I am a witness to it. My mother was so sick that it made us spend a lot of money in the hospital but the sickness refused to get better. When I finally contacted The Reformer (Prof. Uzorma) and ordered a bottle of his miracle oil, I used it the way he directed me on my mother, she became completely healed of the aliment. I thank God for the life of Prof. Uzorma. God bless you sir.”

– Obioma S.P., 08133989491 (Testimony republished)

“To God be the glory, my brother Protus, my evil wife who was responsible for my failure has confessed. At my level in the society, my mechanic was sleeping with my wife, to the extent that he was responsible for my wife’s last baby. I have seen things and passed through hell in my marriage with her. I have for a long time suspected her with my mechanic and any attempt to ask her invoked serious quarrels between us. I ordered your two oils for a different purpose and all I started noticing was her strange confession and violence towards everyone at home. We prayed for her and she even confessed of her involvement with a native doctor who gave her charms to deal with me over a little domestic problem we had. The story is too long sir, but I am glad that the advice you gave me to forgive her worked for me. However, the most important thing that I am happy about is that my business is back and doing well like before, by the grace of God. (Names and contacts withheld)

The Bible says, “And God said, let there be lights (not light) in the firmament of the heaven to divide the day from the night; and let them (that is the sun, moon, stars) be for signs (constellations) and for seasons, and for days and years…and God made two great lights, the greater light to rule the day, and the lesser light to rule the night. He made the stars also and God set them in the firmament of the heaven to give light upon the earth. And to rule over the day and over the night, and to divide the light from the darkness, and God saw that it was good” Gen. 1:14-18.

What is demonic in the science of Natal and astro-meteorology as contained in astrology from the above biblical verdict? The ancient men who observed astrological laws, the new moon of spring, they discovered, was good for planting while the full moon of autumn was found to be the right time to harvest the crops.

Astrology had its own origin in the study of astronomy and is first found in a developed form among the ancient Babylonians. Babylonian priests determined the will of the gods by two chief methods. One was inspection of the liver of a sacrificial animal, the other was astrology. The first known horoscope was cast in 2767BC by Imhotep, an architect who designed some of the great pyramids in Egypt, which many believe were built for mystical, if not astrological, reasons.

Some modern researchers suggest that astrology was brought to our planet eons ago by visitors from outer space. However, most of the sciences that have contributed to the advancement of technology in the world of man came from the outer space visitors who via certain cosmic encounters met with those higher entities who through ESP (extra-sensory perception) brought knowledge into this planet.

Today, many men and women, boys and girls usually consult the horoscope, which is one aspect of astrology, in the understanding that the position of the moon, sun, stars and the planets at the time of birth affects their lives in one way or the other. Some go the extent of allowing the daily astrological analysis of horoscope published on daily newspapers to guide them. Those who do this are not aware of the fact that they are being linked up with some higher evil powers.

Following the above, the Bible observes, “Stand now with thine enchantments and with the multitude of thy sorceries, wherein thou hast labored from thy youth; if so be thou shalt be able to profit, if so thou mayest prevail. Thou art wearied in the multitude of thy counsels. Let now the astrologers, the stargazers, the monthly prognosticators, stand up, and save thee from these things that shall come upon thee…” Isaiah 47:12-13.

When men ignore God’s warnings and enter a forbidden realm, the dimension of evil, they may at first find such very enjoyable intellectually but the truth remains that man must pay for anything he receives from the satanic kingdom. While in London a few days ago, I saw a man who told me that through what he regarded as “spiritual power” he witnesses materialization, levitation, and luminous apparitions, as well as trances and much more, he called them miracles. I took my time to inform him that such manifestations represented the operation of the occult within a certain well-defined sphere of demonism. I did mention to him while in a seminar that one of the chief duties of the devil is to make evil to appear good, in order to deceive the earthmen.

These demons sometimes operate as elementals and all come under the supervision of Satan. Some people consciously or unconsciously come in contact with these blind forces through their mind and as a result bring upon themselves untold hardship, fear and other related evils, which they later complain about.

Any demonic entity cannot take over a body unless an individual gives way for it, by abandoning the body through involvement in addictive, obsessive or compulsive patterns (sins). Suicide attempts also open the body to possession by some entities. The demonic entity has the right to take over anybody’s body and use same as playground for demonic activities. If the entity that has taken over the body that likes drinking or fornication, the moment he takes over the body, the person starts drinking or fornicating.

Demonic possession does not operate from the area of love, the psychic entities use people to their (own) master’s advantage. The demon is not at the moment punished for doing this, rather the person he has possessed shares the responsibility of whatever the demon does. The duty of any demon in any person’s life depends on the evolution of the entity. The entity can live on any level, conscious, sub-conscious, obsessive, compulsive or possessive; these levels are in each of us and the entity comes in on the level that is accessible.

These psychic entities could come from the astral causal, mental or etheric realm. Some fortune-tellers or mediums or native doctors would say that their guides, messengers, come from either of the realms and may call them masters. Sometimes, also, these demons are very smart; they may take over familiar forms and misrepresent themselves to be your uncle or late father in order to consolidate their manipulation upon your life. Demons can use information you release in the physical unit of existence to manipulate and delay your success. An entity may also be a personality from the astral level coming to hang out with some people in order to enslave and dominate them.

The reader should know that there is a body in man, which is always seen in the dream world also called the etheric body in the mystical parlance. This is like the soul-body, which is the inner core of the physical body. This body is the internal “shell” that holds the physical body together. For us to exist as beings on earth, the etheric body must be intact. This body is the middleman between the physical body and the two other bodies (soul and spirit) of man. If anything affects it adversely (as it can happen), it lets loose its grip on the physical body and this allows the mental and spiritual bodies to begin their inward journey back home. Death occurs.