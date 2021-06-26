For comedienne Ada Ebere aka Ada la Pinky, her unique selling points are her big breasts and she leaves no stone unturned in flaunting them.

However, in a chat with Saturday Sun, the social media influencer lamented the challenges she faces walking around with big boobs. “I can’t run. I find it difficult to run unless I hold my chest. People find it funny. Another challenge is that I can’t sleep lying on my chest; it has to be either up right or sideways. It was so painful during my growing up days that I loved to sleep lying on my chest, but sadly I couldn’t. It is also very hard to get my bra size in the market. Most times, I buy the biggest size and amend it especially the hands. Funny enough, I hardly wear bras even when going out. Most times, I feel all the guys that are wooing me are after my boobs. They don’t care to know the real me, but want to have a feel of my boobs,” she lamented.

Clearing the insinuations that she had her boobs enlarged for commercial purposes, Ada claimed they are natural and not enhanced. “I didn’t do breast enlargement, they are all-natural. I never liked big boobs, I’d have preferred a portable size but here I am blessed with large ones and I am grateful. However, I might do butts enlargement to align with my boobs, because I have always been a fan of big booties.”

