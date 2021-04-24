Dark and busty Nollywood actress, Mandy Uju Obi has lamented how randy producers had pushed her out of the movie industry.

For the thespian, however, it was double jeopardy. While taking a break from acting due to sexual harassment, her male fans will not also let her rest, as they daily bombard her with sexually explicit messages on social media.

“I get lots of funny messages on my Instagram page. In fact, it is an everyday thing. I just read them and laugh. But the most embarrassing message I received recently was when a guy sent me a DM saying he uses my pictures and videos to masturbate. I was shocked!” Mandy said.

The single mum of one continued: “For now, I have taken a break from acting because it’s not easy. Acting is not easy at all because of sexual harassment. I need to put myself together before going back to acting. Some movie producers would not let me rest. But I am not in for that kind of lifestyle because I value my body a lot. My body isn’t for everyone. Only people that deserve it can have my body.”

Asked whether her former lovers run back begging for another chance, Mandy, who is now into online business, fired back. “Yes, why not? They do. I don’t accept my exs back. Once we break up, I don’t know you again. They always want to come back and have more of me, but I don’t give them that chance. Even now, I’m not in a hurry for marriage. I’m still young and have a very bright future. I need to make money before settling down with anyone.”