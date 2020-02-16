Again, a sad and terrible news broke through the aid of the social media and this sad news equally made the headlines of some of the national dailies. It was the death of 60-year-old Barrister Agboegbulem who took Precious, a 17-year-old commercial sex-worker from Akwa Ibom State on an overnight illicit romantic affair. His end gave people what to talk about. There were various angles to the story until police got to the scene, searched the deceased lawyer’s bag and allegedly discovered sex enhancing and Malaria drugs which he probably took before the deadly ‘oil-rig exploration’ as could be seen in one of the released videos that went viral on the social media.

Speculations were rife that he may have died from complications from overdose of sex enhancing drugs, suspected to be of the viagra family, which he may have taken to impress the sexually active and vibrant young girl. Unfortunately, he was not alive to tell the story of his ‘enjoyment’ with a young innocent sex-worker who could pass as his own grand-daughter. The scene as captured in a video of Agboegbulem’s lifeless body which was partly covered with a white bed-sheet spread out like harmattan fire and became the ‘talk of the town’. Almost every hand had the story as long as there are Android phones around.

Interestingly, the late lawyer was not alone in this narrative, but it was just that he was not lucky on that fateful day. It was also obvious that his age and body type would have given him signs of erectile dysfunction which might have slowed his sexual performance, making him to seek help from sex enhancers ostensibly to impress and satisfy his young ‘catch’. As he tried to live up to expectation, the reaction of the overdose might have allegedly sent him to his untimely and grave. It is also a possibility that it may be his usual habit to take drugs before sexual exploit. But on that fateful day, his remaining sex-enhancing drugs laid unconsumed in his bag as he journeyed to the great world beyond.

From the video clip, it could be seen that his night assistant was naïve and a fresh student in the ugly prostitution profession; if not she would not have alerted a witness to have an inkling of what has transpired in their privacy. She would have abandoned the lifeless body, and probably steal the man’s belongings and bolt away. The family should be happy that she stood to identify with the dead man even as bad as it were. An experienced sex-worker would not stay, but run away.

Now, when a 34-year-old father of four, Hygenus Achaeme, a Spare part dealer at Ladipo Market died during a sex competition with a commercial sex worker in a brothel in Ejigbo area of Lagos as reported by Vanguard, the prostitute named Amaka abandoned the dead body and ran away.

A friend of the deceased, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that trouble started after the deceased boasted among his friends that he could spend two hours on a lady without getting tired. He added that while the conversation was on, one of them dared him to challenge Amaka, the commercial sex worker, who was described as a champion in the game. The deceased checked into a brothel in Ejigbo, Lagos, on a particular Sunday after having a bet of N50,000 with Amaka on who would surrender first in the sex bout. Amaka as gathered had challenged some young men in a similar competition and won. However, during the sex rump, Achaeme reportedly slumped while on the seventh round.

Achaeme had sent his wife and children to his home town in Imo State to spend the festive period with his parents and, therefore, has become a free man who reportedly left his abode for the brothel, where the unexpected happened.

Amaka as it was gathered, rushed out of her room to contact one of her colleagues in the brothel, and both tried to resuscitate her client, but to no avail as he was discovered to be stone dead. They were said to have taken to their heels to avoid police arrest. When contacted, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, described the incident as a sudden and unnatural death and dispatched a team of detectives to the venue where the corpse was found with condom worn on his manhood. The corpse was deposited at the Mainland General Hospital Lagos while Amaka bolted and the brothel sealed up. This is just one of them because it happens frequently.

Now, on the issue of sexual performance, our men should know that sexual intercourse is not a war, neither is it a competition where one tries to outdo the other sex or to show strenght. It is no food, power or for the heavy money bags. No! It is rather a pleasurable satisfaction to be achieved by two love-souls in an enjoyable manner. But then sex is meant for procreation, yet it provides a lot of pleasure. Pleasure is a luxurious and delicious side effect of sex. It all depends on individuals. Some religious fanatics have confessed that their grandparents and great grandparents didn’t really enjoy sex because they wore clothes while having sex. The question is, if sex is only meant for procreation, why is it pleasurable? Some think that sex is an ‘animalistic act for the moment.’ What is it about sex that makes it the most powerful drug in the world, then what happens if there is no sex at all? Is it wrong to have sex just for pleasure? In all these submission, no one should kill him or herself because of the pleasures and procreation that sex brings. Studies have shown that there are several other ways in which satisfaction could be achieved for both the man and the woman instead of taking one’s life by trying to electrify oneself through enhancers.

In the overview, as rampant as death occurs with men who patronize commercial sex workers, one then asks, why do men frequent commercial sex-workers abodes? It’s important to know because most men do not come out alive; they rather end up in the mortuary from the hotel or brothel room.

Worthy of note is the fact that no matter how hard any government or society tries to eradicate the prostitution trade, it will never cease because as long as there are men who are willing to pay for sex, commercial sex workers who are also willing to collect their money and offer them sex will exist.

Sexual starvation has been identified as one of the major reasons men patronize commercial sex workers, especially when they have been sex-starved for a long time by their spouses.

Unlike women who could hold forth for a very longtime, the average man cannot go without sex for such a long period and when such happens, the tendency is for them to go to commercial sex-workers to quench their sexual thirsts.

Research has proved that most men feel a sense of adventure when they get down with a strange woman who is not their wife; that is the only time men try out many sexual fantasies and fetishes they dream of which they cannot try with their wives. Prostitutes are in the business for money and as long as you can pay what they negotiated for, there will not be any hassles unlike a wife or girlfriend who would want a luxury. Investigation has also shown that 85 per cent of men who patronize prostitutes are either lonely or not happy in their relationships, so the best way is to look for ladies of the night and get some warmth. Men with excessive libido also patronize commercial sex workers.

Dear Nigerian men, a common adage says, there is nothing one eats and swallows the teeth. Sex is no food and can never be. There has not been an award for the sexiest man or woman because these are private things. Do not impress any man or woman, anyone who does not get satisfied should see a doctor for further inquiry. Agboegbulem has gone to be with his maker while Precious is standing.

It is also a call for duty on the Akwa Ibom State First Lady, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel, to ask her aides to go fish out Precious for rehabilitation before this ugly incident affects and destroys her entire life. She is too young and innocent to be a commercial sex worker, what she needs now is rehabilitation.