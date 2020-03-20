Fast rising actress, Jennifer John, knows the kind of man she can entrust her delicate heart.

According to her, the manner of man that thrills her fantasy falls into the category of “genuine and honest”.

She reveals: “The kind of man that thrills my fantasy is a tall glass of order. Honesty gets me a lot, because it’s really hard to find honest men these days. So, a man who’s genuine and honest is everything I crave. He must also be intelligent, smart, romantic, goal-driven, God fearing and with a vision. However, my turn off would be deceit and lies. I can’t tolerate men who dwell in lies.”

Not bothered with the general belief that celebrity marriages don’t survive the test of time, Ms John says she’s an exception. “As a Nollywood actress, marriage doesn’t scare me. I’ve seen people successfully manage both home and career, which means it’s doable. Thank God, I have an understanding man who loves what I do. He won’t ask me to quit (acting). He’s very supportive. He knows I’m passionate about this,” she asserted.