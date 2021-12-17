For Ogunjimi Adeyinka better known as Whykay, being a female in the male-dominated entertainment industry is not a tea party.

Speaking on the challenges she had encountered as a female artiste, Whykay said: “It’s the fact that some people want to get into my pants before giving me job, I mean all categories of job. Also, that one is a woman makes some people don’t want to give you audience in the first place.”

The Wisconsin International University graduate of Management and Computer Science, who is more known as a rapper and actress, revealed why she opted to become a music producer. “The reason I considered music production was because I got so busy with other parts of my career, I was beginning to lose touch. So, I decided to have my studio as a form of motivation. I also thought being a music producer, producing others and myself won’t be a bad idea. By the way, I was already making free background music for content creators.”

