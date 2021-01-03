By Rita Okoye

Ebonyi State-born Annjay (Angela Chioma John) is a multi-talented singer, song writer, model and entrepreneur, who at a tender age began working hard to make a name for herself in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

In this interview, Annjay speaks on how her brand has grown, her love life and what turns her off in relationships.

Who is Annjay, the individual behind the artiste?

I am from Ebonyi State, Ohaukwu LGA to be precise. Born to Nigerian parents, I am a journalist turned singer, songwriter, model and serial entrepreneur. I won’t say I am not a shy person, but I am easy-going and blunt.

What was growing up like?

It was cool. I was a tomboy while growing up. I used to wear crazy stuff. I remember that sometimes I would lace my boots and play football or jog. Sometimes I wore my brothers’ necklaces and stood in front of the mirror looking at myself. It was fun growing up in the midst of boys.

What inspired you to go into fashion and beauty business?

It was because I like it and it is part of my profession as a singer and a model. I started doing business before I went into journalism, but it was not as big as it is now. Annjay Products is international now; we have clients all over the world. I have been a business woman for quite some time. The truth is that journalism prepared me for everything I am today. However, at a point I could no longer combine both because my hands were full so I stopped working as a journalist and ventured into full-time business while still pursuing my music career.

What were the early challenges encountered and how did you overcome them?

I must confess, it has not been easy doing business in Nigeria. Aside heavy taxing and import duties, poor power supply is another major issue. We have to constantly operate our offices on diesel. Poor transportation system is also another challenge and so too is insecurity. The market is also very competitive, but healthy though.

How have you been managing music and business?

The truth of the matter is I am managing two careers well. If you are an artiste and your only source of income is singing or modeling, then you are still sleeping; I am very active in both careers. I released Ije Love few months ago and it is available on every platform across the globe and it is distributed by SongCast.

What are some of the changes that you would like to see in the entertainment sector?

It is so sad that the majority of Nigerians love lewd songs especially the ones with good beats. They don’t care what the musician is saying as long as it is danceable. So, if you’re doing good songs, Nigerians won’t look your way unless you join the trend in singing unpleasant and morally deficient lyrics. However, we need more evergreen songs like that of Tuface Idibia, Sound Sultan and Onyeka Onwenu.



What are your turn offs and turn ons in a relationship?

I hate dishonest men who package to impress and deceive lonely women by luring them to bed with fake marriage promises. If you don’t love her or are not ready to make her your wife, let her go please. Stop lying to have a woman grace your bed. Relationship is not do-or-die affair oh! As Annjay, I work like a man; I don’t have time to nurse heart break. In fact, my heart is strong like stone now. All I think of is family, business and future.

What attracts you to a man at first sight?

The way he treats other people because it reveals the kind of person he is.

Private or secret wedding, what is your preference and why?

For me it is secret wedding. Annjay as a brand is already public. I need some privacy for myself and family. I am not the type who floats marriage or relationship on social media and it is not because it is bad, but there is a right time for everything. Today, we have many judges online who are ready to judge the day you came to this world. I am not scared of being talked about or judged, but don’t bring innocent people around me into it.

Are you fulfilled?

Yes, by the grace of God. I am not where I used to be and I am not where I want to be, but I keep moving like a train.

What’s the most unpleasant thing you have read or heard about yourself?

I read on social media sometime ago that Annjay did cosmetic surgery on her boobs. It was so funny because I have never thought of such. I am not against those that did or plan to, but surgery is a no-no for me.

You are such a beautiful diva, are you romantic too?

I can say I am a very romantic lady.

What is the most cherished part of your body?

My lips, eyes and boobs.

What do you do specially to maintain your sexy look?

As a model I must do everything possible to stay in shape. I eat right; more of vegetables and I drink lots water and mind my business.

Where do you see your career in the nearest future?

I want to see myself touching more lives positively in every part of the world.