Mohammed Bafate

We are in the times and generation when most Nigerians of the Niger Delta stock have resolved to liberate the region from the shackles of dominance by political, social and economic bandits who have taken our wealth for themselves.

Recent happenings within and outside the country indicates that such characters who played a key role in destabilizing government efforts are at it again. One wonders how Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), under the fictitious hierarchy of a non- existing Jomo Gbomo falsely parading himself and his supposed faction of MEND is making comments on the indictment of Chairman/CEO of Air Peace Airlines, Allen Onyema, by a US Justice Department, issuing a lacklustre press release on a national daily.

First of all, the online publication of the SUN newspaper, dated November 27, 2019 is at conflict with its content. It states inter alia: “Air Peace and Barr. Onyema assets have become legitimate targets for attacks….” This kind of media campaign is archaic and akin to an infantile Machiavellian thought pattern aimed at shooting up sentiments to awaken an impression that some authorities within are in connivance with agencies to surreptitiously seek the downfall of Barr. Allen Onyema and a possible demise of his business that has brought succour to travellers and provided economic benefits for the country and individuals.

At this point it is imperative to dispel some of the lies put in the public domain by the non-existent, hoodwinker of Nigeria who with his cohorts are masquerading as true bastions of the Niger Delta struggle.

One, as earlier stated, Jomo Gbomo and the so-called leadership of MEND is a mere charade to hoodwink Nigerians; their vituperations are all unfounded and should be disregarded.

Two, the alleged padded amnesty list does not hold ground as it is on record how several militants protested non-inclusion after near conclusion of the final list. So where did they get the information of padded list from – their sponsors, perhaps?

The enormity and size of the various militant camps were overwhelming; some of them were in excess of 2,000-5,000 in various camps. The Federal Government in its wisdom made sure all were captured to forestall any further protests.

Three, whatever political differences that existed between former President Jonathan and the faceless Jomo Gbomo and his sponsors, is inconsequential and cannot discredit the noble efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari at sustaining the peace in the region and the entire country.

Four, the amnesty programme for ex-militants was holistic not only for the commanders and certainly not for the terrorist contractor, Jomo Gbomo and his ilk.

The 30,000 amnesty figure was absolutely correct and holistic, though, there were still pockets of protests here and there, which give credence to the high number of militants.

The so-called authentic freedom fighters been “short changed” is a pretext to enter the minds of people. They’re indeed “terrorist contractor militants” bombing innocent citizens of Nigeria to get their way. The possible plan is to apply another terrorist method to stampede the Muhammadu Buhari’s government through a press release such as the one on November 27 in Sun newspaper publication.

They appear to support the indictment of Air Peace and its Chairman/CEO, Barr Allen Onyema, thinking that the Federal Government is behind his travails.

In conclusion, if your strategy is bombing Nigerians and targeting infrastructure, then you’re a terrorist NOT a freedom fighter. MEND is a genuine freedom-seeking organisation with reputable Niger Delta citizens who love their country Nigeria and government. Nothing can change that fact.

Mohammed Bafate, Chairman, Joint Revolutionary Council, MEND, wrote from Bayelsa State.