Chelsea FC’s number one gloves Edouard Mendy has included Nigerian hero Victor Enyeama on his list of the four greatest African goalkeepers of all time.

For Mendy, compatriot and Senegal great Tony Sylva, Cameroon duo of Thomas N’kono and Carlos Kameni, and Super Eagles icon Vincent Enyeama are the four finest shot-stoppers to have ever come out of the continent.

Mendy, who won the 2021 AFCON with the Teranga Lions in February, acknowledged that Africa had produced many gifted goalkeepers over time. But the Chelsea star is convinced that none surpasses the talents and achievements of Enyeama and the three others.

“The greatest African goalkeeper of all time? I think that in Africa, we are lucky to have had a lot of goalkeepers marking their period,” Mendy said in an interview with Carré, as per Cameroon Magazine.

“Goalkeepers love Thomas N’Kono, of course. But recently, we had Tony Sylva who is a true legend of Senegalese football.

“We had Carlos Kameni. We also had Vincent Enyeama.

“In several countries, we were lucky to have a lot of good goalkeepers. It is, therefore, very difficult to name just one.”