The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), has said that 26.7 million children, aged one to seven years, are at risk of meningitis in 25 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), of federation.

Adetunji Adeoye, the representative of the agency, stated this during the flag-off ceremony of introduction of meningitis vaccination (Men A) into routine immunisation given to nine months old children yesterday in Akure. He said that vaccines are the only way to prevent serious disease like meningitis, adding that it remains a great health challenge in Nigeria.

He explained that Men A vaccine would prevent children against the disease, assuring that it is safe and effective without any negative effects on children. According to him, health workers have been trained to diligently administer the vaccine to all eligible children.

Dr Wahab Adegbenro, the state Commissioner for Health, said that the state government had not relented in ensuring that all residents, especially children, were in good health. He noted that measles, meningitis and yellow fever could kill children but said that there is vaccination to combat them.

The commissioner stated that the vaccination would be given to eligible children free of charge in all government health facilities in the state; hence there was no excuse for parents not to make their children available for the immunisation. According to him, the vaccine has been tested and proven safe for children’s usage. The commissioner said that the state government was doing a lot in the sector, working and collaborating with the Federal Government.

While appreciating NPHCDA, UNICEF and World Health Organisation (WHO) for their support, he commended the federal government for making the vaccines available. Dr Ajibayo Adeyeye, the special adviser on Health Matters to the state governor, commended all the development partners for their contributions in eradicating the killer diseases. Adeyeye, who was represented by Dr Francis Akanbiemu, the executive secretary, Ondo State Primary Healthcare Development Board, however solicited more awareness on the vaccine. The special adviser commended the state governor for investing heavily in the sector toward achieving a healthy society.