Nigeria, a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), on Saturday in Jos celebrated its 100 years of humanitarian services across the globe.

Mrs Ruth Clemens, MCC Director of Programmes, said that the organisation began its humanitarian services in Russia in 1920 and was now operating in 55 countries..

Clemens said that MCC was out to give hope to hopeless and those that society had not treated them well.

She called for more synergy with governments of all nations toward changing the lives of those who had various challenges in life so as to make the world a peaceful place.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that MCC began operation in Nigeria in 1963, when invited by the then Northern Nigerian Government to bridge the educational gap that existed between the South and the North.

But when Nigeria began to graduate teachers from colleges in Gindiri (Plateau), Benue, Akwanga, Zaria, Kano, Kogi etc, MCC moved into providing services in sectors such as afforestation, Agriculture, Health, income generation, relief, Peace building and sustainable livelihood amongst others.

Mr Matthew Tangbuin, MCC Country Representative in Nigeria, said that MCC had done a lot across the world in its 100 years of activities and 56 years of active service in Nigeria in peace initiative, health, education and economic empowerment of women and youths through grants and skill acquisition training programme.

The country representative disclosed that aside over 1000 lives uplifted economically in Nigeria, “MCC over the years facilitated exchange programmes for youths of ages between 18 and 30 years to travel to other cultures other than theirs for cultural and learning experiences in other countries.”

He commended and prayed for many Mennonites and brethren in Christ in North America, “who have been and still sacrificing their resources, deny themselves certain pleasures to support those we have neglected and don’t value, to continue with the good works.”

The MCC centinual celebration was capped with the cutting of centennial Cake, drama by school children and the Unveiling of the centinual celebration Banner. (NAN)