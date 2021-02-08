By Josfyn Uba

Menopause is a natural process where the menstrual cycle stops. Consequently, it lowers the levels of circulating estrogens, resulting in thinning of the vaginal epithelium, reduced blood flow and decreasing collagen content.

When this happens, the woman begins to have symptoms, which include dryness, itching, burning sensation, discomfort and pain during intercourse.

Although this phase of women’s lives has been tainted with negative misconceptions, myths and falsehood, there is nothing to be afraid of even as the most severe symptom is the least talked about due to inhibitions in this part of the world.

In this interview with Daily Sun, Chinwe Nzimako, women’s health advocate and chief executive officer, Golden Gazelle Limited, said that menopause was not an end to life. She proffered some remedies to help women get their groove back and enjoy more of their intimate life.

Culturally, there are a lot of misconceptions about menopause. Why do you think women going through it must be educated?

The biggest misconception that women have about menopause is that it is awful, life-altering, and that, all of a sudden, the rest of their lives would be filled with a lack of interest in sex, feeling hot and sweaty all the time, and just being sleep deprived.

Therefore, women going through this must be educated and encouraged to discern between myths and facts surrounding it because it is both critical and confusing.

What are some of the misconceptions related to this phase of a woman’s life?

Being a woman isn’t easy and our bodies go through changes throughout our entire lives. Many of those changes, from menstruation to pregnancy to menopause, have been tainted with negative misconceptions.

The best defense to ignorance and fear is education. So, as we pass into these “changes of life,” it is better to be prepared than to be scared.

The falsehoods and myths about menopause, at times, come from our own mothers or grandmothers who themselves were misinformed. At other times, simple lack of available educational resources is a big problem. We all know that the Internet can sometimes be a hotbed of outright lies and untruths, that is why it is so important to equip yourself with the truth so you can make critical decisions about your health and body as you enter and pass through these challenging phases.

Some of these misconceptions are that your body stops producing hormones after menopause, medical intervention to provide relief from menopausal symptoms is dangerous, and that it causes breast cancer.

All women in menopause get hot flushes and night sweats, you are automatically in menopause when your menstrual period suddenly stops, and that menopause is something women should be afraid of.

Why do menopausal women find it difficult to understand this phase?

They fail to understand this phase in their lives because of these entrenched myths and falsehoods. Having been ill-educated, they often feel that that is the end of their lives.

Most women practically stop living and feel that nothing good can be achieved sexually, socially and otherwise. They fail to understand that menopause can be the beginning of an exciting and wonderful new phase in a woman’s life.

How do you think their spouses can be of help at this critical period to help them cope?

A woman in menopause needs patience, friendship and lots of laughter. She needs to know that you love her and that once you are through the worst of these changes, you will still be a couple.

Most partners are advised to seek’ counselling, if they do not have the skills to support the women in their lives. Educated husbands are usually in a better position to help menopausal women treat symptoms and have a great sex life during menopause.

Their spouses can be of help at this critical period to help them cope by encouraging them to be healthy, treat menopausal symptoms, offer to accompany her to see a doctor, get educated about menopause and how it changes women, view menopausal symptoms as a problem for two and not to blame his partner, nor to be offended if she wants to talk to friends, talk about sex and treatment for sexual dysfunction.

About your relationship generally, encourage her to love her menopausal body, boost her self-esteem and stop comparing her life with others.

Above all, don’t feel like she is rejecting you because her sexual desires change but be positive about menopause.

What are the major symptoms of menopause?

The major symptoms, which are usually self-diagnosable, are hot flushes and vaginal dryness. There may also be sleep disturbances. The combination of these symptoms can cause anxiety or depression. Similarly, pain can occur during sexual intercourse, fatigue, night sweats, osteoporosis, dryness or loss of scalp hair, anxiety, dry skin, irritability, low libido and moodiness. Some may also present with breast soreness, headaches, and irregular periods.

Do you feel that when a woman is passing through this phase, her life will automatically stop?

Menopause shouldn’t be a pause on life. Researchers reported that many women get happier in later life particular in the years between 50 and 70. It has been proven that both negative moods and depressive symptoms decreased significantly over that time and across the years after menopause. There could be some little discomfiture when a woman is passing through this phase, but it gradually decreases over time. Life need not stop.

What are the remedies and where does Benostan Natures Treatment Senso-V come in?

There are many remedies for menopausal symptoms and treatment depends on severity. Menopause is a natural process with treatments that focus on symptomatic relief. Vaginal dryness is treated with topical lubricants or estrogen. Medications can reduce the severity and frequency of hot flushes. In special circumstances, oral hormone therapy may be used.

But in our part of the world, the most severe symptom is the least talked about due to inhibitions. Menopause lowers levels of circulating estrogens, resulting in thinning of the vaginal epithelium, reduced blood flow and decreased collagen content.

When this happens, the woman would begin to have symptoms, which include dryness, itching, burning and discomfort and pain during intercourse.

This is where Senso-V comes in. It is a natural formula enriched with herbal active ingredients with high natural phyto-estrogen content, recommended for vaginal dryness as well as revitalization of the vaginal epithelium. The Senso-V is a perfect remedy.

Your company, Golden Gazelle Limited, is the sole marketer and distributor of Benostan Natures Treatment Senso-V. What are the health benefits of this medication in menopausal times?

It is an intimate area moisturizing cream for women above 40 years of age. As earlier mentioned, it is a natural formula enriched with herbal active ingredients, which offers soothing and anti-inflammatory action.

It is recommended for vaginal dryness, particularly during menopause, because of its high natural phyto-estrogen content. It soothes irritations pre-menopause and during menopause period and revitalizes the vaginal epithelium.

The combination of the natural ingredients hydrates, nourishes and soothes, while reinforcing the natural functions of the intimate area. In fact, Senso-V is the ultimate solution. It is easy and safe to use.

What is your advice to women facing these challenges?

In all my advocacy and interactions regarding women’s well-being, my mantra has always been that menopause is not an end to life. My candid advice is that there has to be an attitudinal change towards menopause. There is absolutely no reason why a woman should not feel good after menopause. Each challenge can be addressed.

Women should have a positive attitude around them, even as they wind down from full-time work and family responsibilities. They should be free to enjoy the fruits of their hard work and prioritize their own needs and wants. Most importantly, their spiritual health plays a major role and they should meditate more and be at peace with themselves.

Having said all that, the fact still remains that menopause is not a death sentence.