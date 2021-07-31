Italy will take on Nigeria in a Group ‘B’ game in the men’s basketball event at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics today.

Italy are coming off a 83-86 loss to Australia. They have a record of one win and one loss in the event. Meanwhile, Nigeria have lost both their games and will be desperate for a win against the Italians.

The Italians have displayed impeccable shooting efficiency, registering splits of 56-41-81 in the two games that they have played. They have also been extremely judicious with the ball as well, committing just 8 turnovers so far. Italy are second in their group, and a win against Nigeria will all but confirm their entry to the knockouts.

Golden State Warriors starlet Nico Mannion and Simone Fontechhio scored 21 and 22 points respectively in the game against Australia, and the duo expected to do the bulk of the scoring on Saturday as well. Atlanta Hawks’ Danilo Gallinari had an underwhelming outing, and will want to redeem himself with a strong performance.

