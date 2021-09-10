Rivers Hoopers put up a dominant performance against Coal City Miners of Enugu in the first game of the day Assistant Coach of the Senior Men National team, Ogoh Odaudu brought his experience to bear alongside Benjamin Ikechukwu and Victor Koko who were members of the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket as they dominated the team from Enugu.

The game ended 90-39 in what remains the highest win margin so far this season.

Camac withstood the invasion of Invaders of Ekiti to pick their first win at the ongoing 2021 Men’s Premier Basketball League holding in Akure.

It was an unforgettable afternoon for Police Batons of Lagos as they came back from a double digit deficit to defeat Ondo Raiders.

