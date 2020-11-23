Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A mentally challenged woman has reportedly given birth to a baby girl in front of a shop close to Abakpa junction in Enugu.

It was learnt that the woman whose way about is unknown at the moment, gave her consent for the matron of the Guardian Angels Motherless Babiesp Home, along Enugu/Abakaliki expressway, Enugu Rev. Sister Martin Agnes Ibewuike, to keep her baby.

Narrating the circumstances surrounding the incidence, Sis Ibewuike said that, “on Friday November 13, at about 9:15am one Mr. Harrison came to the motherless babies home informing us of a mad woman who delivered in front of his shop. That he had made calls but no response, so he decided to come to the home.

“I asked him to take a picture of the woman and the baby. I later went, interviewed the woman and she was able to answer some questions like where she hails from, just to ascertain her mental status.

“I asked the woman if I could take care of the baby until she grows instead of exposing her to bad weather and environment. She agreed, and we collected the child. We took her to the home, bathed, fed and clothed her.

“Before then, she told me she was having pains. So we prepared food and took some drugs to the woman.

”We went back to the police and requested for a cover note but they said they are not in the position to do that. They, however, gave me their names and numbers in case of any problem.

“We went there yesterday to send her food but we didn’t see her. Neighbours said she left two days after we took the child.

“We have the intention of tracing the family; she said she is from Nsukka. Our driver is from there and he assures he can help trace the family.

“So, presently the baby is in our custody for care. We later went and informed the police.

Reacting, Barr. (Mrs) Chibuogwu Egbuna, the legal consultant for Catholic Institute for Development Justice and Peace, (CIDJAP) said she will formally write the Ministry of Gender Affairs on the development.

She said; “I must thank Rev Sis Martins for, first of all incidenting the matter to the police to show that it is not a case of abduction or child stealing. They took the child with the permission of the mentally deranged mother.

“The next day they sent some people there to ask the woman where her baby was and she said the Rev Sister took the baby.

“The woman gave her details and the home has the intention to go locate the woman from where she said she hails from.”

The woman was reported to have left the area two days after her baby was taken from her.