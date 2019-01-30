The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Wednesday said the bomb alert on an early morning Air Peace flight from Abuja to Lagos was a hoax, as investigations confirmed that the passenger that caused the stir has a history of mental illness.

According to the FAAN spokeswoman Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, the mentally unstable passenger is currently with the security agencies and medical experts for depeer assessment.

“Following the false information, officers of FAAN’s aviation security swiftly evacuated passengers, crew and cargo on board the flight and a bomb squad immediately conducted a thorough check on the aircraft and baggage, which confirmed the information to be false,” the FAAN spokeswoman said.

Yakubu said a fresh boarding call was made after due diligence tests were carried out on the aircraft.

“Passengers have boarded the flight for take-off to the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria will like to re-assure passengers and all airport users that our airports are safe and secure. They should carry on their lawful activities without any fear,” she assured the public.