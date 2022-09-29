Mrs Lydia Jafiya, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, has urged senior civil servants to mentor the junior ones as mentorship is critical to efficient service delivery.

Jafiya, made the call on Wednesday at the Retirement and Send forth Ceremony for the Director, International Cultural Relations, Mrs Memunat Idu-Lah in Abuja.

”Success without successor is a failure. So, I want all of us here where ever we find ourselves, please try and mentor people. Mentoring is key because when you leave, you don’t have cause to regret.

“This is because you know that people are there to further carry out the job.

“So, your retirement today is an eye opener for us that whatever that has the beginning must have an end. But today she is exiting gallantly,” she said

“Before I talk about our celebrant, I must say that I’m highly honoured. In fact, having worked in different ministries, I never see where a drummer will usher in a retiree. It means the Ministry of Information and Culture has set the pace.