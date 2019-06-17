Mercedes-AMG has announced that it will next year unveil the world’s most powerful four-cylinder turbocharged engine in the series production of the A45, with an output of up to 310kW. The completely newly developed 2.0-litre M 139 engine will replace the older M133.

The A45 will come in two variants. The base variant that redlines at 7,200rpm delivers 387PS of power and 480Nm of torque. The more powerful ‘S’ variant puts out 412PS of peak power along with 500 Nm of torque. The ‘S’ trim will also redline at 7,200rpm. With these performance figures on the ‘S’ variant, the A45 will sport the most powerful factory-made four-cylinder engine offered in a production vehicle.

Mercedes’s aim with the introduction of the four-cylinder monster is to provide sportier power delivery.