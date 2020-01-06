For the first time, global sales by Mercedes-Benz passed the mark of 200,000 units in a November: deliveries of 209,058 cars constitute an increase of 5.3 percent. Not only was a new record high reached for the month, unit sales also increased by 1.4 percent in the period of January to November.

In November, and also since the beginning of 2019, the previous year’s sales were exceeded in the three largest markets: China, Germany and the United States. Important growth drivers for Mercedes-Benz unit sales in November were compact cars and SUVs, among other things due to new models such as the A-Class Saloon, the B-Class, the GLC and the GLE.

In the first eleven months of 2019, Mercedes-Benz maintained its market leadership in the premium segment in markets including Germany, UK, France, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Poland, Denmark, Portugal, Turkey, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Thailand, Canada, Republic of South Africa and other markets.

“With convincing products and the impetus from our model offensive with compact cars and SUVs, we have started the year-end spurt with confidence. In November, we presented the Maybach GLS, the first SUV model from our exclusive Mercedes-Maybach brand. For our customers, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS combines the advantages of the popular GLS with the luxury of a high-end Saloon that Maybach customers are used to. Since the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Saloon was launched in 2015, more than 45,000 units of this model alone have been delivered to customers all over the world,” stated Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and of Mercedes-Benz AG responsible for Sales.

Sales by region, market. A total of 82,123 cars with the star were delivered in the Europe region in November (+0.1). Since the beginning of 200019, unit sales in the region increased by 0.6 percent. In Germany, the region’s core market, Mercedes-Benz sold 30,872 vehicles last month (+5.8 percent).

From January to November, unit sales by the Stuttgart-based company with the star in its domestic market were 5.1 percent higher than in the prior-year period. Deliveries in Switzerland, Poland, Denmark, the Netherlands and Portugal increased to a record level in November.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Mercedes-Benz set a new record in November with sales of 83,652 units (+11.0 percent). In the region’s core market, China, 57,901 customers were delighted to receive their new car with the star. This is the highest number of cars ever sold in a November by Mercedes-Benz in China and as well as double-digit growth (+11.0 percent).

Sales by model. In the compact car segment, worldwide deliveries of around 61,500 vehicles reached a new high for a November (+9.8 per cent). Since the beginning of 2019, 607,600 units of the A- and B-Class, CLA Coupé, CLA Shooting Brake and GLA were delivered (+9.8percent). This strong growth emphasizes the success of the current model offensive with the compact cars. Last month, worldwide sales of the A-Class Saloon and the new B-Class as well as the new CLA Coupé in Europe made major contributions to the growth in sales of compact cars.