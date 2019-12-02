Mercedes-Benz sold 199,293 cars worldwide in October, thus surpassing the prior-year month, which had been the bestselling October for the brand with the three-pointed star, by more than 9,000 units (+4.9 per cent).

The growth in October was largely driven by the new A-Class Saloon and the new GLC. The C-Class Saloon and Estate also boosted unit sales once again last month. Deliveries by Mercedes-Benz increased again in the months of January to October: sales of 1,924,536 cars with the star were 1.0 per cent higher than in the prior-year period.

In the first 10 months of the year, Mercedes-Benz maintained its market leadership in the premium segment in markets including Germany, UK, France, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Poland, Portugal, Denmark, Turkey, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Canada, Republic of South Africa and other markets.

“We are satisfied with the unit sales achieved by Mercedes-Benz at the beginning of the fourth quarter, also in the context of the high prior-year basis. In view of the challenging environment for the entire industry, we can be proud of the impulses provided by our product offensive. And we are delighted with the positive feedback from customers on our new models,” stated Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG responsible for Marketing & Sales.

Unit sales by region, market

A total of 81,017 Mercedes-Benz cars were delivered in the Europe region in October – a new October record (+1.3 percent). From January to October, unit sales in the region increased by 0.6 percent. In the core market of Germany, deliveries increased by 5.3 percent to the number of 30,763 vehicles. This means that in the first 10 months of the year, unit sales in Germany were significantly higher than in the prior-year period with a plus of 5.0 percent. In Poland, Sweden, Portugal, Denmark and Hungary, new records were set for unit sales in an October.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Mercedes-Benz posted best ever sales in October; deliveries increased by 10.9 percent to 80,312 units sold. A key driver once again was China, the region’s core market. With 57,142 Mercedes-Benz cars sold in October (+13.8 percent) and 583,032 from January to October (+5.8 percent), two new records were set for unit sales.

Unit sales in the NAFTA {North American Free Trade Agreement}region increased slightly in October compared with the prior-year month to the number of 33,264 cars (+1.5 percent). In the United States, the region’s core market, sales were also slightly higher than in October last year with a total of 27,867 units delivered (+1.2 percent).

Mercedes-Benz is represented in Nigeria by Weststar Associates Ltd