Four luxury bus transport companies were recently honoured for patronising Marcopolo buses built on Mercedes. The recognition was one of the highlights of the recent launch of the new Marcopolo Paradiso1350 luxury bus driven by Mercedes-Benz engine and built on the brand’s O 500 RSD 2436/30 chassis.

At the bus presentation held at the Lekki office of Weststar Associates Limited, the authorised representative of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria, Izu Chukwu Transport and three other luxury bus operators, were each presented a plaque bearing the legendary Mercedes-Benz three-pointed star.

The Executive Director of Izu Chukwu Transport, Chief Nonso Ubajaka, received the award on behalf of his company.

Weststar Associates, through the Managing Director, Mirko Plath and Chris Okeke, Managing Director of Auto Alternative Nigeria Limited {the Marcopolo partner in Nigeria}, acknowledged the cordial business relationship between their companies and the luxury bus operators.

The transporters were commended for preferring the products of the Marcopolo/Mercedes-Benz collaboration.

Other luxury bus transport companies honoured at the bus presentation are Bonny Way Motors Limited, Gobison Motors Nigeria Limited and Chimezie & Bros {Chime} Nigeria Limited.

One of the luxury bus companies, Bonny Way Motors Limited, was specially recognised as the Most Outstanding Customer. Speaking after receiving the award, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Chief Boniface Nwachukwu, commended both Mercedes-Benz and Marcopolo for the honour, and pledged his company’s continued loyalty to the vehicles produced by the brands.