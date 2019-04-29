One of the highpoints of the recent official presentation of the new Marcopolo luxury bus driven by Mercedes-Benz engine and O 500 RSD 2436/30 chassis, was the recognition of some long-distance passenger transporters for consistently patronising the brands’ {Marcopolo and Mercedes} vehicles over the years.

At the event held in Lagos, the authorised representative of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria, Weststar Associates Limited, and the official representative of Marcopolo in the country, Auto Alternative Nigeria Limited, honoured the Chairman of Bonny Way Motors Nigeria Limited, Chief Boniface Nwachukwu, for having purchased many units of Marcoplo buses powered by Mercedes-Benz.

Recognising Bonny Way Motors as the Most Outstanding Customer, the brand representatives disclosed that it was the first company to place an order for the new Paradiso 1350 being launched that day. This was evident on the bus unveiled at the ceremony which had the name of the company written below the windshield.

Also rewarded at the official presentation of Paradiso 1350 held at Weststar head office in Lekki, Lagos, are Izu Chukwu Transport, which was represented by Nonso Ubajaka; and Chimezie & Bros {Chime} Nigeria Limited which General Manager, Uche Kings Abueme, received a plaque on behalf of the company. Chief Godfrey Obi did same on behalf of Gobison Motors Nigeria Limited.

Both Mirko Plath and Chris Okeke, Chief Executive Officer of Weststar and Managing Director of Auto Alternative Nigeria Limited, respectively, appreciated the luxury bus operators for preferring the products of the Marcopolo/Mercedes-Benz collaboration.

The duo who jointly presented the award plaques bearing the legendary Mercedes-Benz three-pointed star symbol, described the relationship with the transporters as excellent. Bonny Way Motors was particularly commended for always leading the way in terms of going for the Marcopolo buses driven by Mercedes engines and drive-trains.

The company was also said to have a reputation for strict adherence to after-sales maintenance requirements, which has ensured the longevity of its vehicles.

This was confirmed by Chief Nwachukwu himself, who explained that experience, right choice of bus brand and models, emphasis on driver training and adequate maintenance, combine to always keep the vehicles on the road.

He commended Weststar and Auto Alternative Nigeria for the after-sales support they provide for the bus owners, especially in terms of replacement parts availability.

“I bought some Mracopolo/Mercedes buses in 2014, and all of them are still on the road. That is why I love the vehicles. All my buses are Marcopolo and I don’t have any other brand in my company apart from Mercedes Marcopolo,” he said, as he cited the deplorable condition of the various highways across the country as one of the transporters’ major headaches.

The Bonny Way Motors Chairman also lent his voice to those expressing concern over the use of mini buses for long-distance transportation.

Citing safety concerns and inconvenience to passengers, some critics have always decried the deployment of mini buses to long-distance routes, like Lagos-Abuja, Lagos-East and East-Abuja/north routes, because, as their argument goes, the vehicles are built for shuttle or short distance operation and not for long hauls across many states as is the case in Nigeria today.

Nwachukwu argued, “You see, if I were President Muhammadu Buhari, I will ban the small buses from being used {for commercial transportation} on long routes. Looking at the present situation, I will ban them. These long buses are more comfortable for the roads.”

Earlier while introducing the new Paradiso 1350, the Managing Director of Auto Alternative had stated that the combination of Marcopolo and Mercedes technologies – which the new Paradiso represents – is the best option available to transporters at competitive prices.

According to Okeke, many changes have been made in the new model to enhance its safety, comfort and beauty.

He said: “We changed the headlight, doors, driver’s seat which is now electric and we now have the LED lights”.

Okeke, who said that the flooring of the bus is now different, added, “we are flexible in our design. We worked with the feedbacks we got from the operators.”