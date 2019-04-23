Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said, yesterday, that a candidate who registered 64 times, at different locations, was among 100 persons arrested nationwide; for examination malpractices in the just-concluded 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB alleged that the candidate registered 64 times; in a bid to “ghost write” examination for 64 candidates since the exercise lasted for seven days, with an average of three shifts per day, per centre.

The information was contained in JAMB’s weekly Bulletin released in Abuja, yesterday.

The bulletin also disclosed that two candidates were arrested at Risk Global Business Consult, in Ikorodu, Lagos, while using their phones to screenshot examination questions; to forward to their accomplices.

It said that, on interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and explained that they were in the business of selling questions to tutorial centres, for N5, 000 per screenshot.

JAMB said the offenders were caught with the aid of security officials, in different locations in attempt to execute their plans that was targeted at discrediting the integrity of the system.

The examination body confirmed that the suspects have been handed over to the police, for further investigation and prosecution.

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said the arrest was a major breakthrough in its effort to sanitise the examination process and strengthen the integrity of the board’s examination results.

He warned candidates against falling to the tricks of fraudsters who might make unrealistic promises to defraud them.