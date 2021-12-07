The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned 108 suspects arrested during a raid on the Merchant Navy recently.

They were arraigned on Wednesday, December 1, at the Chief Magistrate Court, Yaba, before her Honour, Mrs. O. A. Olatunbosun.

The suspects were charged with the offences of conspiracy, conduct likely to cause the breach of peace, obtaining money by false pretences, impersonation, fraudulently acquiring Naval Military accoutrement contrary to and punishable under sections 411, 168(b), 314, 79(i)(a)(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

One hundred and seven of the suspects, who are applicants, were granted N100, 000.00 and two sureties bail condition each, while their Commander, Mr Sunday Dakare, had a stringent bail condition of N5, 000,000.00, three sureties who are level 12 officers with landed properties within Lagos, and the sureties must deposit their international passports with the court.

Eighty-six male suspects were all remanded at Ikoyi Prison, while the 22 female suspects were remanded in State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Panti, Yaba, while the case was adjourned till January, 18, 2022 for mention.

