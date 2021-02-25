The remains of Mrs. Mercy Adaoha Agbawo, nee Amaechi, of Umuduruji, Umezike, in Amano-Anara autonomous community, Isiala-Mbano LGA of Imo State, would be buried at noon on Friday, February 26, 2021, in her family compound.

Christian wake for the repose of the soul of Mrs. Agbawo, who died on October 18, 2020, would be held on Thursday, February 25, in her family compound, followed by a requiem mass the next day at Holy Innocent Catholic Church, Amano-Anara.

Her body, which leaves St. Joseph’s Hospital Mortuary, Okwelle, on Friday, February 26, 2021, would make a brief stop at her maiden home at Okohia, in Isiala-Mbano, before heading home.

Thanksgiving mass would be held as part of her burial activities at CKC Parish, Amano-Anara, on Sunday, February 28.

Mrs. Agbawo, a devout Christian and community leader, is survived by her children, among them Edward Agbawo, and many grandchildren.