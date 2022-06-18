The dust raised by Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s public altercation with Lagos businesswoman, Omolara Olukotun aka Larrit, is yet to settle, as the duo have shifted their battle to the social media.

Saturday Sun learnt that the ugly incident, which took place at a star-studded event that had the likes of Iyabo Ojo, Eniola Ajao and Bimbo Thomas in attendance, was over a man.

According to Aigbe, Lara was an acquaintance that suddenly became an enemy. The thespian further claimed that the businesswoman had severally insulted her on social media, and that was despite the fact that she had patronised her business in the past.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“Lara and I are acquaintances. I have patronised her business and she also has done likewise to me. So, I was surprised and confused how she suddenly became an enemy. I sent messages to her on WhatsApp, I called few people close to her to understand why she would decide to become an antagonist, but all efforts proved abortive,” the actress explained.

Narrating her predicament further, Mercy Aigbe stated that Larrit continued the beef at the event despite several attempts by other guests to make her stop. It was her continuous name calling that led to their physical brawl.

On her part, however, Larrit noted that she has issues with Mercy Aigbe due to the actress’ attitude since she got married to a movie marketer, Kazim Adeoti. The businesswoman stressed that Aigbe dared Adeoti’s first wife, and that was why she publicly took on the actress.

“She (Mercy) is always acting like a victim to the public and showing her devilish part behind close doors. Anyone can buy your drama. That’s not my business but don’t play with me,” she warned.

Meanwhile, since their public show of shame, Mercy Aigbe and Larrit have indirectly been passing subtle messages to each other via social media.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .