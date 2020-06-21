As the coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdown continues to bite harder, TV show host, Mercy Alexander has reached out to over 100 vulnerable residents of Iju-Ishaga, Lagos, under the umbrella of her NGO, Alexander Mercy Foundation.

For the second time during the pandemic, the Foundation reached out to the less privileged and vulnerable. Speaking with TS Weekend, Alexander said: “There is no doubt that these are trying times for Nigerians. A lot of people were caught off guard by the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown hence the hardship that has been visited upon Nigerians ever since.

“At Alexander Mercy Foundation, this is a time to reach out to those who are vulnerable and under privileged. Government cannot do it all, so private initiatives like this will go a long way to put smiles on the faces of people. I want to thank all the members of my team for making today a successful one.”

Commending health workers for their heroism in the face of the pandemic that has dispatched hundreds of thousands to their early graves, Alexander continued: “I also want to use this opportunity to thank our health workers for their hard work and dedication especially at this time of the pandemic. They have done a great job, and here is saying a big thank you to them.”