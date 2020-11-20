An international NGO, Mercy Corps, has inaugurated Women Peace Council (WPC) in Kano State to enhance women engagement in peace building and conflict resolution at the grassroots.

Mr Sanni Suleiman, Deputy Chief of Party, Mercy Corps, stated this at the inauguration of the 60-member Women Peace Council on Thursday in Kano.

Suleiman said that the council was constituted under the Mercy Corps’ Community Initiative to Promote Peace (CIPP).

He said: “WPC serves to create and expand platforms for women at the grassroots to meaningfully engage with members of the community including religious leaders, government and relevant stakeholders to address triggers of violence, gender inequities and discrimination.

“The council will elevate the role of women substantially in decision making and peace building processes at community, local and state government levels.”

Suleiman said the members of the council were selected from Nasarawa, Dala, Fagge and Kano Municipal Local Government Areas of the state.

The women, he said, would work to identify conflict prevention needs, map out strategies to address issues, and utilise opportunities to amplify the voices of women and other marginalised groups.

The Mercy Corps official explained that the programme was being implemented in collaboration between the organisation, Kano State Government through the Ministry of Women Affairs.

Suleiman noted that the organisation had so far inaugurated 240-member WPCs in Benue, Kaduna, Kogi and Katsina States.

“We look forward to supporting the work of the WPCs in the coming years,” he said.

In a remark, Hajiya Hafsat Ganduje, Wife of the State Governor, said the state government had initiated viable programmes to empower women and enhance their engagement in leadership positions.

Ganduje, represented by Hajiya Sarki Fulani, said the state accorded priority to women development programmes aimed at improving their social and economic status.

She commended the initiative, adding that it would champion peace building efforts in the state.

Also speaking, Dr Zahrau Muhammad, the state’s Commissioner of Women Affairs, charged the members to dedicate themselves toward peace building and address challenges affecting women in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by representatives of the police, other security agencies, traditional rulers and development partners. (NAN)