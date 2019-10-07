Zika Bobby

MERCY Eke, the last woman standing yesterday won the 2019 Big Brother Nigeria Television show, walking away with N30 million cash prize and an SUV, amongst many other exciting prizes.

Mercy becomes the first woman to win the reality show since its inception, while Mike becomes the first runner up of this year’s big brother Naija season four.

She has also won a trip to Dubai for two packaged by TravelBeta; a home make-over courtesy Scanfrost; a year’s supply of Pepsi and One Africa Fest VVIP experience; a year’s supply of Indomie Noodles and Munch It; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

She also has won two VIP Tickets to watch a European Football final game live, courtesy BET9ja.

The winner of the previous edition was Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe, who got N45m worth of prizes.

The Nigeria’s most anticipated reality TV Show kicked off on Sunday, June 30th 2019.

Five housemates made it all through to the 99th day of the reality show. They are Frodd, Omashola, Mercy, Seyi and Mike.