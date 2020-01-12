Happily married mother of three and actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has just released the trailer for her first produced full length feature entitled, The Legend of Inikpi, which hits cinemas in Nigeria and Ghana on January 24.

Showcasing a visual festival of the ancient cultures of the Igala and Bini kingdoms, The legend of Inikpi features a stellar cast of Nollywood heavyweights including Mercy Johnson Okojie, Sam Dede, Odunlade Adekola, Saidi Balogun and Paul Obazele among a host of others.

Speaking, Mercy Johnson said: “The Legend of Inikpi is the true story of revered Igala princess, Inikpi Oma Ufedo Baba, who chooses to give her life for the freedom of her homeland. I believe I’ve been called to tell Nigerian stories. From the feedback we have so far, people are ready to know more about our culture and our past. It is an honour to be the vessel to tell these stories.”

Set in the ancient Kingdoms of Igala and Bini, The Legend of Inikpi tells the true story of two great kingdoms on the brink of war. When the Oracle informs King Attah of Igala Kingdom of the human sacrifice demanded by the gods, the king plunges into despair, haunted by the ghosts of his past; he is torn between satisfying the cry of the gods by carryoing out human sacrifices or disobeying them and having to deal with its attendant consequences and then the story begins to unravel.

The Legend of Inikpi was directed by Frank Rajah.