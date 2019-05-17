Nollywood super star and social media influencer, Mercy Johnson Okojie, will be headlining the “Handle it Africa 2019” conference. The award-winning actress, who just launched her health and fitness brand “Mercy Magic”, will be joining other notable personalities to give insights about social media at the conference.

A platform designed to help brands and individuals to harness the benefits of social media, the third edition of the Handle It Africa Conference is billed to hold on 17th May, 2019 at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Themed “Social Media: Extending the Frontiers”, the conference will approach social media from a new perspective, highlighting the best ways to not only maximise the benefits but also solve attendant problems that arise from its use. Panelists have been specially selected to bring their depth of knowledge to the different discussions expected to take place at Handle It Africa 3.

Other speakers at the event include Tobi Bakre, Media Personality; Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, Founder/CEO of Rise Networks; MC Lively, Comedian; Sisi Yemmie, Food & Lifestyle Influencer; Akah Nnani, Actor/YouTuber; Omowunmi ‘Mimi’ Onalaja, TV Presenter/Host; Timini Egbuson, Nollywood actor, among others.

In addition to the thought-provoking panel sessions and enlightening conversations at the conference, there will be opportunities for participants to meet and network with young, successful change-makers with a view to promoting collaboration and building partnerships. Registration details available at www.handleitafrica.com.