Rita Okoye, Lagos

Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has just welcomed a baby girl at the St Joseph Medical Center in Texas.

The little bundle of joy who is her third daughter and fourth child has been christened Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie.

Mercy’s husband, Prince Okojie, broke the good news moments ago on Twitter, sharing photos of Mercy with her hands lifted to God in appreciation with tears of joy while on the hospital bed.

“Every Good and Perfect gift is from God. The wait is finally Over, Please share in Our Joy as we announce the arrival of Our Daughter. Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie,” he wrote.

Since then, lots of her colleagues in the entertainment industry have been flooding her Twitter timeline with congratulatory messages and good wishes.