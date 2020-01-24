Actress Mercy Johnson has paid her dues as far as Nollywood is concerned. She is indeed one of the most talented actresses to have come out of Nigeria.

For well over a decade and half, the role interpreter has remained a household name. However, when marriage came calling, she had to take a step back to start a family.

Though, she featured in a couple of movies during her hiatus, it was not like the vibrant Mercy Johnson we used to know. Now, she is back in full blast and guess what, for the first time, it is her own production, The Legend of Inikpi, thus conferring on on her the status of member, league of Nollywood moviemakers.

But having conquered Nollywood, Johnson is also winning accolades on the home front. Recall that she has always talked about having four kids. Well, it’s a double for her! TS Weekend can authoritatively say that baby number four is on the way for the thespian. Who else broke the news if not Mercy Johnson herself? Yes, she flamboyantly displayed her baby bump to the delight of the audience recently!

Set in the ancient kingdoms of Igala and Bini, The Legend of Inikpi was directed by Frank Rajah and tells the story of two great kingdoms on the brink of war. When the oracle informs King Attah of Igala kingdom of the human sacrifice demanded by the gods of Benin, the monarch plunges into despair. Haunted by the ghosts of his past, he is torn between satisfying the cry of the gods by carrying out human sacrifices or disobeying them and having to deal with its attendant consequences.