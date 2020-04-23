Roger Federer said “now is the time” for the men’s and women’s governing bodies to merge, while tennis is in limbo because of the coronavirus.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion floated the idea in a series of Twitter posts.

He said a merger of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the men’s Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) “probably should have happened”.

“We can come out of this with two weakened bodies or one stronger body,” Federer said.

Later on Wednesday ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi appeared to back the idea saying: “Our sport has a big opportunity if we can come together in the spirit of collaboration and unity.

“Recent cooperation between governing bodies has only strengthened my belief that a unified sport is the surest way to maximise our potential and to deliver an optimal experience for fans on site, on television and online. To that end, I welcome the views of our players.”

WTA chairman and chief executive Steve Simon said the organisation had been “regular contact with the ATP” during the coronavirus pandemic, adding: “I have long stated that we are at our best as a sport when we can work together, and the recent weeks have highlighted that fact.

“We look forward to continuing discussions on how we can effectively work together to deliver the greatest value to our fans and to our many stakeholders.”