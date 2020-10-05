Meristem Wealth Management Limited says it remains committed to identifying gaps within the market ecosystem and will be launching innovative products to ensure existing and potential investors sustain their wealth. The firm disclosed this during the 22nd Annual Juried Art Exhibition of the October Rain 2020, organised by the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA) in Lagos at the weekend as it honoured different artists including Dr Nike Okundaye.

Speaking at the exhibition, Group Head, Business Development, at Meristem, Saheed Bashir, said the firm has always stayed true to her brand promise, adding that it will continue to put its clients at the heart of the firm’s product and service offerings.

“We have identified a gap within the ecosystem and we are currently finalising plans to launch some innovative products that will help clients and prospects access various financial services regardless of the point they are in their wealth journey.

“In order to create impact for all stakeholders, we have leveraged on the unique platform of the ‘Resilience’ art exhibition to meet and understand the needs of participants and players within the art and craft segment and we are definitely convinced that we can bridge the financial services gap that exists within the industry”, he explained. Bashir also commended the SNA while praising Dr Nike’s exploits in the art industry in Nigeria.

Also commending Dr Nike’s achievements, Alayemore of Ido-Osun, Oba Aderemi Adedapo, said Dr Nike’s paintings speaks on her personality while adding that the outlook for art is still on course despite the COVID-19 pandemic. “The outlook for art is amazing. Art rules the world and whether we like it or not, people will always come back to invest once the business horizon is reduced. we are operating in the normal now and people are re-jigging and re-inventing themselves and are thinking outside the box.