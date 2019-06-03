In its bid to promote healthy living as well as growing wealth for Nigerians, Investment banking company, Meristem Securities Limited treated its clients to a health and fitness session.

Guests at the event was also treated to sultry music from the amazing and talented, Johnny Drille, who performed his hit singles ‘Wait for me’, ‘Halleluyah’. There was also a live band performance from music maestro, Segun Johnson with DJ Crowd Kontroller at the event to keep the guests on their feet with the hottest tunes.

Speaking to Daily Sun during the event which held in Lagos at the weekend, Brand Manager, Meristem Securities Limited, Chinedu Oparaku, said, “First we are here to interact with people who made us who we are both existing and prospective ones to get everybody live a healthier group and to show you that fitness is also key to living a healthy life, then we are meristem and we make a promise of making wealth for people.

But if you grow wealth for people and they do not live a healthy lifestyle then it does not make sense and that is what informed the meristem green fest so which is the fitness and healthy festival aimed at getting people to have fun, live long and enjoy their wealth”.

Corroborating, Brand and Marketing Communications Team, Meristem, Ezinne Emeyonu, noted that the Green fest is aimed at promoting healthy living while growing wealth for Nigerians.

“What we do is to grow wealth for our clients as we are an investment banking company but if we grow wealth for our clients, we grow wealth for Nigerians. so if our clients are not healthy, then they cannot enjoy what we do for them. so we came up with this initiative to promote healthy living because the bottom line is health is wealth. for one to grow your wealth, you have to be healthy and consume the right things”, She said.