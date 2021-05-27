The financial services industry is about to experience a ‘generational shift’ as Meristem, leading financial services provider, launches a new corporate campaign titled Generations.

As part of efforts to encourage investors to partner with experienced and trusted partners who understand the investment terrain and can help grow and manage wealth for posterity, Meristem, through its new television commercial (TVC), sells the message of growth, wealth preservation and wealth transfer.

As with its previous campaign, this TVC showcases art doyen, Mama Nike Okundaye Davies, but with a bonus this time, Mama’s very own daughter, Allyson Aina Davies. Still anchored on the brand’s dynamic campaign promise of “Let’s take you farther,” the brand hopes to pass the message: “your wealth should not end with just you alone, let it transcend generations after you.”

The choice of Nike Okundaye-Davies and Allyson Aina Davies seeks to solidify the importance of not just growing your wealth, but also wealth preservation and wealth transfer. The importance of making the right investment choices today that will outlive you such that generations after you will enjoy and benefit from it.

Worthy of mention is the fact that Aina, who is the managing director of Nike Arts Gallery, is following boldly in Mama’s footsteps with her love for the arts and adire, which led her to write a book on that same subject matter Storytelling through Adire.

As the global environment continues to struggle from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become imperative for investors to allocate their resources smartly and safeguard their investments for now and for generations with organisations who possess the knowledge and investment domain expertise to build lasting wealth.

While commenting on the campaign in a private media chat, Oluwole Abegunde, group managing director, Meristem Securities Limited, had this to say: “We have also operated a client-oriented business, which has helped us to create tailor-made financial solutions for our clients, some of which include trusteeship services such as estate planning and commercial trust.”

Speaking on the campaign, Adefemi Taiwo, head of brand management, Meristem, highlighted that “it’s the dream of every parent to leave a good legacy for their childre. So, it’s not just enough to invest, we need to invest smartly, with a partner who cares about the longevity of your investment and wealth.”

The new campaign would, no doubt, further strengthen Meristem’s dominance in the industry in which it operates.