Leading financial services provider, Meristem, has launched a new corporate campaign.

The new campaign, titled ‘Storm”, is a sequel to the successful ‘The Journey’ TVC, which showcased art doyen, Mama Nike Okundaye Davies, both still anchored on the campaign promise “Let’s take you farther,” which debuted last year.

As part of its efforts to encourage investors and business to partner with experienced and trusted financial partners who understand the investment terrain, the new campaign mirrors the resilience that people and businesses all around the world have shown amid a global pandemic that slowed economic growth. The campaign highlights the importance of trusted financial advisors in wealth building, as well as the essence of making smart investment decisions with strong and resilient financial partners.

As the global environment continues to struggle from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become imperative for investors to allocate scarce resources smartly and safeguard their investments with organisations who possess the knowledge and investment domain expertise to build lasting wealth.

With ‘The Storm,’ Meristem seeks to intensify the essence of building lasting wealth that can withstand stormy days. While imploring existing and prospective clients to adopt a wide range of its diversified product and service offerings, Meristem is also making bold its ability to partner with people and businesses at any stage of their financial journey.

While commenting on the campaign, Oluwole Abegunde, group managing director, Meristem, highlighted “rhe economic and global business environment has been very tough because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses have had a fair share of the accompanying challenges of the pandemic. Investors are now torn on how to allocate scarce resources smartly while pursuing the prospect of healthy financial returns. This can only be possible with the help of tested and trusted partners who have been able to withstand the downsides of the external environment.”

Continuing, he said, “From inception, we have operated a client-oriented business which has helped us to create tailor-made financial solutions for our clients, some of which include retirement planning, mutual funds, foreign-denominated products like Meristem Dollar Investment Portfolio, Real Estate Advantage Portfolio and, more recently, Probate Management Service. We will continue to be proactive with product innovation as the investment landscape evolves. This is a signal of our readiness for partnership, to take our clients to their desired financial destination”