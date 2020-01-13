Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, yesterday, advised that the appointment of service chiefs should be based on merit rather than ethnic or religious.

He said for the country to get its security system right and ensure maximum security of lives and property, those charged with such responsibilities should be diligent and not compromising security standards for mundane reasons.

The cleric stated this at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Awka, while delivering his homily during to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration.

Bishop Ezeokafor, who emphasised that the primary duty of government was to protect lives and property, said any government that failed to execute that responsibility was worthless.

He said security of lives and property should not be sacrificed on the altar of nepotism, favouritism and religion. He advised the government to ensure the right persons were chosen when it is time to appoint new service chiefs.

Bishop Ezeokafor commended the security institutions for their efforts in keeping the country safe and secure. He also rallied support for members of the armed forces and other security personnels saying they needed encouragement and commendation to keep their fighting spirit high.

The cleric said those sacrificing their lives in the defence of the country should be properly taken care of and their entitlements and other remunerations paid on time.