Omoniyi Salaudeen

As part of its yearly tradition, the management of Meritabode Investment Limited, one of the key players in the property investment sector, recently hosted the fourth edition of its Love and Investment Season at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, where couples, families, friends and other relevant stakeholders gathered to share love and plan for their housing needs.

It was indeed, an air of festivity and merry-making. At the reception lobby were gaily dressed ladies, who warmly greeted participants and ushered them to the expansive hall festooned with array of lights, flowers and other decorating materials fluttering in the wind.

Delivering his welcome address, the company’s CEO, Mr Oludotun Oseni, admonished couples and families to make home ownership their topmost priority, explaining that the objective of the event was to “celebrate families and provide them with affordable housing solutions.”

His words: Every family deserves shelter and that is where family ties are made strong. Investing in real property is the best wealth growing venture. The head of the Federal Mortgage Bank in Nigeria, Ahmed Dangiwa, puts the country’s present housing deficit at 22 million units and the bulk of that is in the urban areas — Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja.

“In Meritabode, we value family life, a sound family life is the bedrock of many successful societies and we very well know that real estate investment is a wealth creation platform that helps to sustain wealth through generations. “This event was born out of our vision to provide affordable housing solutions as a company, because we know in it lies the future of our country Nigeria.”

To this end, Oseni said Meritabode had introduced flexible payment options, including massive discounts, to make buying of land and property easy. “This presents another opportunity to re-invest with us, buy more for yourself, buy for your wife, children, friends and acquaintances. Real estate investment is never too much and this love season has brought with itself many goodies as you invest with us, ranging from gift packs, massive discounts, couple take-away,” he said.